Books resist the onslaught of the pandemic

When it was decreed that all non-essential shops were to be closed, the book industry feared the worst. At the height of the state of alarm, there were drops of up to 60% in sales. But in an almost heroic way, due to a combination of factors and the efforts of many players, the book sector expects to close the year 2020 with a drop of only 5%, according to data from the Catalan Publishers Guild. And this, in a year without a proper Sant Jordi and with many weeks in which bookshops were closed, can only have one explanation: the pandemic, which imposed an abrupt brake on our vital rhythm, has caused many people to buy books again and to read, to take refuge in the pleasure of reading, of turning pages and devouring stories and reflections, in the same way as the ancient Alexandrian sages did when they unrolled papyri in their famous library.

It is obvious that lockdown and the impossibility of moving physically has led to an increase in some cultural consumption, such as those offered by streaming platforms. But that is precisely why it is great news that, in the midst of the explosion of electronic products, screens and social networks, the book as an object has resisted the onslaught of the pandemic. What must be stressed, however, is that this phenomenon has not been a coincidence. The best example is the Llibreries Obertes initiative, promoted by Òmnium Cultural, which allowed the sale of 45,000 books online and an injection of 800,000 euros into establishments. The increase in aid to the sector has also played a role (with the increase in the purchase of copies for libraries, for example), as has the celebration of an alternative Sant Jordi in July.

On the other hand, readers have understood the importance of helping local bookshops in a particularly difficult context. And booksellers have seen how the years of work to create a community of readers served, when they have been in a difficult situation, to create a community of solidarity. Buying a book has become, in times of pandemic, a gesture of cultural militancy and, at the same time, of responsible and local consumption. A gesture that, repeated thousands of times, has built a wall against the threat of a book industry collapse.

The book industry's success shows that when all parts involved set themselves a common goal, the results are spectacular. That is why this experience should serve as a guide to help the rest of the sectors that are having a hard time: the hospitality industry, the retail industry, small food producers, craftsmen, etc. need extra support from all of us this Christmas. With this gesture we are not only helping people in need, but we are redefining what the post-pandemic world will be like, what commercial fabric (and therefore what kind of city) we will have, what the new consumption patterns will be and what business models will persist.