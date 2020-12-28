Health Department ends contract with Ferrovial and takes track and trace in-house

The Health Department has ended its controversial contract with Ferroser, the Ferrovial subsidiary, that manages the 061 emergency telephone number and monitors the close contacts of covid-19 positives. After seven months in operation and peppered with political and health criticism, Minister of Health, Alba Vergés, announced on Monday that on January 31 her department will end the contract, which initially was initially due to continue until May 31. As of February 1, the Catalan Public Health Agency (ASPCAT) will assume the functions of monitoring the pandemic throughout the country. "We want a comprehensive and integrated tracking system, directly managed", defended the Secretary of Health, Marc Ramentol.

Until now, close contacts of people infected with coronavirus received calls from a call center managed by the same company that manages 061. The Secretary General of Health, Marc Ramentol, explained that the contract with Ferrovial has ended and has not been renewed, but in no case has it been terminated, so "there is no compensation" or financial compensation for the company. In fact, the government has taken advantage of a clause that allowed it to opt out of the contract once the vaccination campaign began. As this happened yesterday, the government will be allowed to walk away from the contract without offering compensation to Ferrovial.

"The start of the vaccination marks the beginning of a new stage," said Vergés, who also noted that Parliament voted to cancel the contract in June. However, the content of the contract, which was awarded without a call for tenders and through the emergency procedure under the emergency measures of the state of alarm, is unknown at this time. It was precisely this that drew criticism from the moment the award was made public and a few days later, back in June, the Catalan Government undertook to rescind the award immediately. ERC spokeswoman Marta Vilalta announced that the Regional Ministry of Health would reverse the outsourcing of the contract, which cost a maximum of €17.7m. However, the contract has continued for almost seven months.

In June Vergés refused to comment on the matter and continued to do so until August, when she admitted that work was being done to strengthen tracking outside Ferroser. However, today she insisted that track and trace in Catalonia already has more than 3,000 people dedicated to contact tracing and that, in little more than half a year, 1.5 million calls have been made. In this regard, Ramentol has defended that the contract with Ferrovial during these months "has been necessary until now" and that it responded to the "urgent" need for a structure to monitor close contacts. The contract came into force in June and a priori had a maximum duration of one year, until 31 May 2021.

Salud will now launch a new Public Health programme to track contacts in February and will directly hire the staff that will be in charge of the follow-up. The agency estimates that between 450 and 750 workers will be needed "depending on the country's epidemiological needs". Most of them will have an administrative manager profile, but for every twenty of them, an epidemiologist or a graduate in a public health speciality will be guaranteed to strengthen coordination between the different territories with ASPCAT. The plan is that these people will be hired through a job bank created by the department itself, although the health authorities do not rule out the possibility of taking on professionals who already work with Ferrovial "if the situation requires it".

The new team will also organise and schedule diagnostic tests for these close contacts to free primary care from this procedure; they will perform an emotional screening to refer users to 061 psychologists if necessary, as well as identify the potential social needs of those contacted to ensure that they can all comply with quarantines and preventive isolation. The investment to "expand the tasks of contact management", in the words of Vergés, amounts to €19m, according to the Health Department. "They will allow us to be more agile and provide a more individualised service to follow the transmission chains even better", said Vergés.

Same restrictions for New Year's Eve

Another surprise was that the government has ruled out tightening restrictions for New Year's Eve. Despite the fact that the Procicat committee met this morning, in a meeting in which they admitted that they are experiencing "a delicate moment" due to the progressive growth of the coronavirus, they are maintaining the same measures that have been in force since last week. On New Year's Eve, the curfew will be extended until 1 a.m. and meetings of 10 people will be allowed, with a maximum of two bubbles.

People will also be allowed to move between counties with their bubble to see relatives and friends or to go to second homes or tourist accommodation. Therefore, throughout the country - apart from Cerdanya and Ripollès, which will continue to be closed - the restrictions will last for at least another week. The Minister of Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, has argued that there has been "a very high compliance" because mobility fell by 20% on Christmas Eve and between 44% and 45% at Christmas and Boxing Day compared to last year.

Sàmper also said that it was "way beyond impossible" for the police to enforce the measures and has called for people to repect them because of the huge risk involved. Vegés, on the other hand, pointed out that the health data is now far worse than at the beginning of the second wave.

The fact is that, despite some key indicators going down, such as the infection rate (the R number) which is already around 1.17 -every 100 people on average infect another 117-, covid-19 continues to spread, and public data still does not reflect the impact of the holidays on the spread of the virus. Just one day ago, Sàmper himself opened the door to bringing fowrard the curfew on New Year's Eve if health data were negative, but now he has rejected this option.