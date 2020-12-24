Retirement homes forbid weekend trips and family meals

A new protocol - dated from Monday 21st December - eliminates trips of a few hours or less than three days from retirement homes during the Christmas holidays, in view of the worsening epidemiological situation. The Health Department and the employers' associations have agreed to restrict the measures approved on 14 December, which included a regime for trips and visits to homes involving a PCR test and seven-day quarantines upon return.

The new document states that "short departures of one or two days to the homes of relatives will not be authorized", when the previous protocol, despite the fact that it was advised to stay in the home, did provide for departures of less than three days.

Regarding longer trips; in the case of green care homes (those that don't have positive covid results), the user will leave without any tests, and upon returning he or she will have to stay in a yellow area - the space provided for suspects - and after seven days will receive a PCR test. If the care home is in orange, users will have to undergo a previous test.

The new restrictions satisfy the employers, who had already expressed their disagreement to allow short departures fearing that residents would become infected and spread the coronavirus throughout their home. For this reason, ACRA, the employers' association, had recommended that visits of a few hours and therapeutic walks in the immediate vicinity of the centres should be encouraged. For these cases, now it has been introduced that in no case will it be possible to take advantage of the moment "to drink, eat or smoke". Each resident will be able to receive up to three visits at a time and will not have to pass any tests if they take a few hours' walk. The ban on having several visits in a row is maintained to reduce interaction with different nuclei.

The new protocol has caught families by surprise. They denounce that prohibiting short departures is "a new violation of the rights of the residents", who see their freedom of movement vetoed, Victor Echaniz criticizes, who had already made a deal with his ninety-year-old grandmother's home that they would pick her up to spend Christmas day with the family. Last Monday, however, he received the notification that the deal had been cancelled following the guidelines of the Health Department. For Echaniz, "there is no legal framework" that states that his grandmother cannot go through the door to spend a few hours with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

María José Carcelén, spokeswoman for the Coordinadora 5+1 (of relatives in public care homes in Barcelona), expresses herself in similar terms, criticising "the trap" of a protocol that, on the one hand, regulates departures but, on the other, "is designed so that nobody leaves" the centre. Carcelén only questions the authorization of departures of more than three days because, she says, "one of a day or a few hours has even less risk of contagion", despite the fact that she stresses that the outbreaks declared in the centers are caused by the workers and not by the relatives. She also calls for efforts to focus on testing among staff rather than banning.

Responsibilities

The families of residents feel "criminalized" by the administration and the employers as a focus of contagion, and Carcelén denounces that they have not wanted to take into account that there are many families who do not have their house adapted to take in a dependent person who needs extra care for so many days. "The residents have suffered a lot over so many months in isolation and now they are left without even being able to be with a child, and with a great feeling of guilt", says the coordinator's spokesperson. For her part, Echaniz points out that the mental and emotional health of the users is neglected.

Maria Cusó is not affected by the new ban because she will pick up her sister from the residence, where she was admitted at the beginning of the year with Alzheimer's, to spend 10 days at home together. She knows it is "bad" that she will have to be isolated for a few days, but it is justified by "the need for human warmth". Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, she has already given the centre's management consent for her sister to be vaccinated. "We will have a great peace of mind the day she receives it", she says. On the other hand, after thinking about it, Echaniz has decided not to authorize the vaccination of his grandmother because, he complains, the document offers "partial and sparing information" and, above all, immunity will not translate in easing of the restrictive measures that are in place at the care home.