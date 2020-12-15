132,000 self-employed to receive €2,000 from Government before end of year

Before the end of the year, a total of 132,000 self-employed people will be able to collect a €2,000 grant from the Generalitat to compensate for the fall in income they have suffered due to the pandemic. Thus, €264m will be allocated to subsidies after the applications for the benefit were closed last week. The payments will be made in groups of 35,000 people and the Government assures that all will have collected the grant before December 31.

To benefit from the aid, the self-employed must have their tax domicile in Catalonia, have been registered as self-employed since before 20 October and have a taxable income last year equal to or less than €35,000. In addition, the clean yield of the first three quarters of 2020 can not exceed €13,125.

The Vice President and Minister of Economy, Pere Aragonès, has assured through Twitter that the Catalan executive is aware "that the needs are for now" and therefore says that they have prioritized "speed, agility and speed" when paying the aid. From the department have insisted that the budget for these subsidies was stretched to €300m and, therefore, there will still be resources for future calls. "The Government had already planned the possibility of increasing the final grants," they added.

We are aware that the needs are of the present and that is why we have prioritized speed, agility and promptness. From this same week and until December 31st the payments of the aids to the self-employed will be made. https://t. co/rul4jvy5xy - Pere Aragonès 🎗 (@perearagones) December 14, 2020

The order with the final amount for the aid will be published tomorrow in the Diari Oficial de la Generalitat de Catalunya and on Wednesday the Department of Labour, Social Affairs and Families will make the resolution public with the names of the self-employed who may benefit from it on the e-TAULER website.

These grants are added, then, to the 10,000 beneficiaries who have already received the benefit that was launched in November, to which the Government allocated €20m. Given the collapse of the platform with the previous first-come-first-served system, the Government finally decided to launch a register to help deliver the subsidies. The previous call provoked several reproaches among the departments of Digital Policies and Labour, which ended with the dismissal of two senior officials.