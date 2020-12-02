The Catalan ski resorts agree to open after Bank holiday

Home Affairs calls for people to be "sensible" during the weekend and warns that it will condition Christmas

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Catalan ski slopes will finally stay closed until after the Bank Holiday weekend. They will do so from 9 December, provided that there is snow, there is no longer a weekend lockdown and there are no new restrictions, as explained by Ricard Font, president of Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya (FGC), who manages the public slopes and has given details of the pre-agreement to TV3. The Minister of Home Affairs, Miquel Sàmper, celebrated the decision in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio and congratulated those responsible for the ski slopes for having decided to avoid "a certain collapse" during the coming holidays. Especially, from Monday, when the weekend confinement is expected to end and, therefore, crowds could gather on the slopes.

Font has stressed that he wants to avoid large numbers of skiing over the bank holiday weekend. He also explained that skiers will be required to stay silent and wear facemasks in chairlifts and cable cars. The decision not to open during the bank holiday weekend was been taken by both public and private ski resorts.

Yesterday, the ski slopes became a new battleground for European leaders, who do not agree on whether they should be closed during the Christmas holidays, as a measure to contain the expansion of covid-19, or whether they should be able to open so as not to sink the sector economically. France, Germany and Italy are all in favour of keeping ski resorts closed until January, but have met with opposition from Austria, which intends to open them.

The Minister of Home Affairs has assured that this bank holiday weekend is decisive for what may happen at Christmas, and has called for people to be "sensible". He also reminded people that they are not allowed to move between towns at the weekend.

Sàmper has stressed that for restrictions to be eased, the R number must be below 0.9 and hospital admissions must be reduced. Government spokesperson Meritxell Budó claimed that if data worsened, the restrictions would have to stay in place longer, whilst the head of the Health Department, Alba Vergés, claimed that the current rise in cases was expected and the the plan is still in place.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. La Comissària de Salut, Stella Kyriakides.

    EU: "Saving lives has to come before celebrations this year"

  2. EL REPTE DE POTENCIAR LA RECERCA El Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology neix de la col·laboració de sis dels principals centres de recerca catalans, que consideren que és el moment de fer un salt endavant i impulsar projectes científics més transversals per aconseguir més competitivitat internacional.

    Greece and Poland exceed Spain's investment in R&D for first time

  3. Representació de la vacuna de Pfizer i BioNTech

    Europe proposes approving two vaccines between 29 December and 12 January

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Les marques de cotxes més (i menys) fiables del 2020

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

64 Comentaris

5

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

62 Comentaris

6

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

61 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

L’apropiació narcisista de l’independentisme

53 Comentaris

10

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

52 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Ford Mustang Mach-E, primera presa de contacte

La pesca de l’arengada

El poble austríac de Fucking decideix canviar de nom

Que moooono....!

L'atur es manté estable al novembre al País Valencià però s'incrementa un 20,29% respecte a ara fa un any