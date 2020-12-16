Polytechnic University of Valencia system detects covid in 30 minutes at €2 a test

Researchers at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) have developed a new laboratory scale equipment that, they say, allows the "fast, cheap and effective" detection of covid-19. It is a biosensor system, based on DVD technology, which analyses samples of serum or saliva and detects specific antibodies and SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a "safe way", as they explain, in less than 30 minutes and at a cost of less than two euros.



"The results are allowing us to identify asymptomatic positive individuals, differentiating them from both those who are not infected and those who have other infections, such as seasonal flu," points out Àngel Maquieira, Professor of the Department of Chemistry and Director of the Institute of Molecular Recognition and Technological Development (IDM) at the UPV.

Called COMBO-SARS-CoV-2, the system can analyse up to six samples of serum and saliva simultaneously. When a patient is positive, the sample generates an optical signal that allows the identification of individuals who have suffered or are suffering from the infection.

"The system will allow a fast and automated diagnosis, at a much lower cost than the equipment currently in use. In addition, it will allow the detection of the level of neutralising antibodies once the vaccine arrives", points out Sergi Morais, professor of the chemistry department and member of IDM.

The researchers from the Polytechnic University of Valencia have stated that the number of healthcare scenarios that can benefit from this technology is "very broad: from primary care and emergency services to intensive care units, among others", "The device is economically very competitive and has a manufacturing price of 350 euros", emphasised Àngel Maquieira.

Applicable for the detection of other viruses

The team of researchers at the UPV has highlighted that the equipment will also be able to be used to detect the flu virus, adenovirus and respiratory syncytial virus, which is the main cause of bronchiolitis in children under two years of age.