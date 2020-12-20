An unusual Christmas with imaginative solutions

Atypical, different, singular, exceptional, unusual. No matter which adjective you choose: there is no doubt that this will be a Christmas that will be unlike any other that has been experienced in the last hundred years. Most families have changed or cancelled the plans that traditionally followed during the holidays to adapt to the restrictions and measures to avoid contagion. Some believe that what is really important is not the day itself, but meeting with all the loved ones, and others prefer to celebrate it anyways, even if it is only with their bubble of coexistence or with a few people who are very close.

"We will celebrate four Christmases"

At 92 and 90 years old, Josep Vila and Margarida Miravent, from Barcelona, had it clear two weeks ago and, after talking to their three children, decided that they would celebrate separately and in a divided way: "Usually there were more than 10 of us, and this year it cannot be so. And on November 28th we met with a son, today we are going with a daughter, on the 24th at night with the other daughter and on the 25th with a grandson", says Josep, who adds laughing: "This year we will celebrate four Christmases". The couple lives in a flat that is part of an old people's home, where they have their own private space and shared areas. "And on Boxing Day we will celebrate it with our colleagues here, who celebrate everything", he adds. For Vila and his wife, the most important thing now is to look after their health and that of others. "I would like to celebrate Christmas as usual, at my house. But if it can't be, then it's OK", he stresses, and reflects: "We have had times of restlessness, of illusions, of projects... but this is over now and one has to be aware that life changes over the years".

"The first meal together"

"It has been a long time since I felt what it was like to arrive to a flat and feel that it is your home", confesses Cinto, who slept on the street for many years. However, three years ago he met Toni at one of the meetings organised by the La Sopa centre in Girona, and the two of them rented a flat they also share with Patricia. "It will be our first Christmas together; in the last ones I had always eaten at La Sopa. And now we are like a family and it will be a very special year", says Toni, who knows, however, that the meal will start late. Cinto will not arrive until after four o'clock, and will go during the day to volunteer at the Palacio Ferial, where the homeless sleep. "I don't know why I do it, it's not to help others, this is a consequence; it just comes out of me to go every day". And he reveals that, on the 25th, they will eat broth and he will also try to buy "even if it is two or three prawns, that Christmas has to be celebrated well", he says with a smile.

"It's a pity"

They spoke to several doctors and experts, and the family of Laia González, from Vilafranca del Penedès, finally chose to combine several measures to protect themselves. On the one hand, they reduced the number of people at lunch: there will be six adults and a baby in total, unlike the other years, when more than 20 of them gathered together. "We bought two stoves so we wouldn't be so cold. And if it rains, we'll go to the garage, which can be opened from two sides, so there'll be a draft". Her aim is to reduce the chances of contagion, especially due to her mother-in-law and her mother-in-law's sister, who are at risk, and also due to her, who is still on maternity leave. "Also, to be more relaxed, on the 22nd or 23rd we will go to a private laboratory and we will all have a test". She admits that they live this with resignation: "It's a shame because we were very excited, because it's the first Christmas with the child and we won't all be there, but what can we do?"

"The important thing is not the 25th"

After much thought, the family of Aurora Chimeno, 76, decided that they would not do anything for Christmas this year. She has eleven children ("But I'm not in Opus Dei, that's for sure", she says), who live in different cities, and she made it clear to them that it wasn't worth the risk. "They said to me, 'But won't it be bad for you to be alone?' And I told them that, on the contrary, we are risking a lot to be together". She is of the opinion that what is "really important" is not the 25th: "For me the important thing is that we meet and we all meet together, because we almost never coincide, only for Christmas. And if we can't do it right now, then we'll celebrate later, in the summer or whenever we can". She looks at the positive side of things: "We always did it at one of my children's house, and look, this year one of them has been saved the hassle" she says jokingly. And now she's thinking about how she'll celebrate Three Kings Day (on January 6) with her fifteen grandchildren: "Before, everyone always came to the house, but this year I've let them know that I'll take turns and make an appointment, or I'll bring the presents down to them with a rope from the balcony", she says with a laugh.

"Others may be affected"

On the 25th, without a doubt, one of the first people to get up in the morning will be Cristina Cobo, who is a nurse at Vic Hospital and will work twelve hours, from 8 am to 8 am. "First the colleagues will give me the report on how the patients are doing, we will distribute the medication, the breakfasts, and then we will do the hygiene, as well as being on the lookout for any emergencies", she explains. However, when she leaves, she already plans to have dinner with her husband and two daughters. "I am lucky that they understand at home that I have to work and they are used to it". She's on a floor where all the patients are covid-19 positive, and although the pressure they've had in recent months has dropped, they still have a lot of work to do. "We are very tired and we lack personnel, and you make the effort, but you also have a life and sometimes it is difficult to find the balance", she admits. However, the nurse puts her hands to her head when she sees many people together in venues or private houses, without wearing a mask. "I've seen it many times, and I always think they don't realize that it can affect not only them, but all the people around them - and their parents or grandparents can be affected by what they do". "And I don't know if people understand that", she says, shaking her head and wishing that everyone would be healthy and gather as little as possible.