The state has established 15 population groups to receive the vaccine between January and summer

The Spanish government already has a vaccination plan for when the first coronavirus vaccines arrives. Even so, "it is not a fixed plan", as explained by sources at the Spanish Ministry of Health a few days ago. The first four population groups to be vaccinated in a first phase (which will begin in January and last until March) will be: elderly people, residential and social health professionals, front-line healthcare workers and non-institutionalised dependents (about 2.5 million people, according to estimates by the executive).

But, beyond these groups, Illa has explained that he has also evaluated 11 other population groups (a total 15 groups) according to the criteria of " morbidity". The following are some of the risks involved: risk of exposure, risk of socio-economic impact and risk of transmission". Illa has detailed that the other groups are: people at risk, people who live or work in communities with closed environments, people who are vulnerable due to their socioeconomic situation, key workers, teachers, children and adolescents, adult population, population living in areas affected by the possibility of a new outbreak, pregnant women and nursing mothers and finally people who already have immunisation.

These 11 remaining population groups will be vaccinated in a second stage (starting in March) or third stage (to reach the maximum population) depending on the established criteria, but also according to the evolution of the vaccination process, which may vary depending on which vaccine arrives first.

The phases of vaccination and monitoring are in fact the points left open in the presentation of the vaccination plan. Each vaccine project has specific characteristics when it comes to storage and distribution, and this means that the logistics are not yet fully known. "The ministry is working with the regions on various alternatives for vaccination centres, taking into account the experience of primary care. As information becomes available on the availability of the vaccines, it will be necessary to update the processes and establish where, who and how the vaccination is done," the state plan explains. Elderly and nursing home professionals first to be vaccinated in January

Open door to more vaccines

"All vaccines are subject to authorisation," insisted Illa, who assured that no vaccine would be accepted without passing the filter of the European Medicines Agency. On the new trial announced by Oxford- Astra Zeneca, Illa has pointed out that it's normal and that he's not worried about it. "That's why the strategy has not focused on a single vaccine, but on acquiring at least seven," specified the minister, who opened the door to the arrival of "a second wave of vaccines".



Regarding the skiing season, Illa said that the government is in contact with both France and Andorra to agree on a homogeneous strategy . "We are not concerned with the activity of skiing, but with the encounters that occur after skiing," said Illa.

900.000 doses for Catalonia from the first quarter

Catalan Health Minister Alba Vergés has announced this morning in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio that from the first quarter of 2021 they expect to have 900,000 doses of vaccine available against the virus. She also announced that the Government is preparing a document to better explain the restrictions for Christmas: "It is very important not to have meetings with different bubbles", said the Minister, who believes that the most appropriate would be to quarantine for ten days between celebrations. For now, she is not in favour of adjusting the times of the phases of the restrictions because, she warns, "we are much worse off than when the restrictions against the first wave ended", despite the fact that "we are much better prepared".