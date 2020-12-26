First doses of covid-19 vaccine arrive in Spain

State's first to be administered Sunday in Guadalajara

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The covid-19 vaccine is here. According to a tweet from the Spanish Ministry of Health, the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine have already arrived in Spain. They did so at 7.29 am, in huge boxes, one of them with a large label from the Spanish government.

The first batch of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech that has arrived in the State is part of the European Union's common purchase. It left a pharmaceutical plant in thermal containers on Wednesday and in the next hours it will be distributed in an "equal" way among the Spanish regions.

Health Department will begin vaccinating at the Feixa Larga care home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat

Health Department will begin vaccinating at the Feixa Larga care home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat

One of these lots will be stored in a warehouse in Guadalajara. This is where the first vaccine in Spain will be administered. In Catalonia, the first vaccine will be administered in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, at 12 o'clock in the residence Feixa Larga. Catalonia will receive in the next few hours an advanced batch of 1,595 doses. On Monday, 60,000 more will be received, which will begin to be administered on Tuesday.

The intention is that on Sunday, December 27, vaccination in Member States can begin. The Spanish Ministry of Health has explained that priority will be given to vaccination in four population groups: residents and health and social-health personnel of homes for the elderly and disabled, frontline health personnel, other health and social-health personnel and non-institutionalised elderly dependents.

From Monday an average of 350,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be sent each week to the Spanish regions. Thus, in the next twelve weeks Spain will receive 4.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine with which it expects to immunise 2.3 million people.

This is how Comirnaty, the vaccine against covid that is administered in Catalonia, works

This is how Comirnaty, the vaccine against covid that is administered in Catalonia, works

All this on the day that in Catalonia the speed of propagation of the covid-19, the R number, has fallen a little (from 1.20 to 1.16), while Effective Potential Growth has risen 20 points (365) and cumulative incidence has increased in 30 points (331.36). There are also 72 new admissions and 1,414 more positive cases, and 45 people have died in the last 24 hours. There is one less person in the ICU in critical condition, meaning the total stands at 335.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. descarga (5)

    Margarit and the Austerity of Truth

  2. A new missed opportunity for King Felipe VI

    A new missed opportunity for King Felipe VI

  3. Així emmagatzemarà el Banc de Sang i Teixits les vacunes del covid.

    This is how Comirnaty, the vaccine against covid that is administered in Catalonia, works

El + vist

1

"M'he gastat 30.000 euros en menjar per al restaurant i ara l'hauré de llençar?"

2

Li toca la grossa dos anys seguits: "No ho necessitem"

3

Tanquen el Ripollès i la Cerdanya per l'impacte del covid

4

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora, en directe

5

Així funciona la Comirnaty, la vacuna contra el covid que s'administra a Catalunya

Lara Bonilla

6

Noves restriccions: què es pot fer i què no durant les festes de Nadal

7

La sèrie romàntica de Netflix que vol revolucionar la televisió

Núria Juanico Llumà

8

Els grans perdedors del Brexit a Europa

Júlia Manresa Nogueras

9

Argimon avisa: "S'hauran de pensar" restriccions que afectin tot Catalunya

10

Els 25 llibres del 2020

Jordi Nopca

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora, en directe

285 Comentaris

2

"M'he gastat 30.000 euros en menjar per al restaurant i ara l'hauré de llençar?"

88 Comentaris

3

Una nova oportunitat perduda del rei Felip VI

66 Comentaris

4

L’hora decisiva de Felip VI per respondre als escàndols de l’emèrit

52 Comentaris

5

Un grup de militars en actiu justifica el xat que defensava un afusellament massiu

49 Comentaris

6

El rei evita parlar dels escàndols de l'emèrit al discurs de Nadal

45 Comentaris

7

Tanquen el Ripollès i la Cerdanya per l'impacte del covid

44 Comentaris

8

Noves restriccions: què es pot fer i què no durant les festes de Nadal

43 Comentaris

9

Puigdemont serà el cap de llista simbòlic de JxCat el 14-F

41 Comentaris

10

Pandèmia: mala governança, pitjor finançament

34 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Trump deixa 14 milions d'aturats sense subsidi

Mor als 98 anys George Blake, cèlebre agent doble britànic que va espiar per a l'URSS

Madrid detecta al menos 4 casos de la cepa británica del covid-19 pero no endurece restricciones

First doses of covid-19 vaccine arrive in Spain

La vacuna ya está aquí: llegan a España las primeras dosis contra el covid-19