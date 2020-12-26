First doses of covid-19 vaccine arrive in Spain

The covid-19 vaccine is here. According to a tweet from the Spanish Ministry of Health, the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine have already arrived in Spain. They did so at 7.29 am, in huge boxes, one of them with a large label from the Spanish government.

The first batch of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech that has arrived in the State is part of the European Union's common purchase. It left a pharmaceutical plant in thermal containers on Wednesday and in the next hours it will be distributed in an "equal" way among the Spanish regions.

One of these lots will be stored in a warehouse in Guadalajara. This is where the first vaccine in Spain will be administered. In Catalonia, the first vaccine will be administered in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, at 12 o'clock in the residence Feixa Larga. Catalonia will receive in the next few hours an advanced batch of 1,595 doses. On Monday, 60,000 more will be received, which will begin to be administered on Tuesday.

The intention is that on Sunday, December 27, vaccination in Member States can begin. The Spanish Ministry of Health has explained that priority will be given to vaccination in four population groups: residents and health and social-health personnel of homes for the elderly and disabled, frontline health personnel, other health and social-health personnel and non-institutionalised elderly dependents.

From Monday an average of 350,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be sent each week to the Spanish regions. Thus, in the next twelve weeks Spain will receive 4.6 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine with which it expects to immunise 2.3 million people.

All this on the day that in Catalonia the speed of propagation of the covid-19, the R number, has fallen a little (from 1.20 to 1.16), while Effective Potential Growth has risen 20 points (365) and cumulative incidence has increased in 30 points (331.36). There are also 72 new admissions and 1,414 more positive cases, and 45 people have died in the last 24 hours. There is one less person in the ICU in critical condition, meaning the total stands at 335.