The weather: on Saturday it will snow extensively and at very low levels

This morning the Meteocat (the Catalan weather agency) has raised the danger for tomorrow's snowfall to a very high level. The regions in red are only those of Terres de l'Ebre, but there are twelve more regions in which danger of snowfall is considered high: they are the inland regions of Tarragona, les Garrigues, el Segrià, la Anoia, and a group of four regions in the northeast: Osona, Ripollès, Garrotxa and Alt Empordà.

The Meteorological Service of Catalonia warns of the possibility that over 800 metres more than 30 centimetres of snow may accumulate, and warns that tomorrow until mid-morning it may snow at any level. Civil Defense has activated the Neucat plan, and recommends great caution when travelling, especially on secondary roads. The Ventcat plan is also on prelapse, due to the 70 or 80 km/h gusts that will occur on the coast tomorrow around noon. The northeasterly wind will cause a very rough sea on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

651x366 Meteocat snow warning for Saturday Meteocat snow warning for Saturday

The cold continues to be very intense. This morning the temperature has fallen more than yesterday morning, especially in the eastern half of the country, where yesterday the clouds stopped the thermometer from falling. Among the coldest minimums today, we can highlight (in ºC):

Das, -15

El Pont de Suert, -13

Guardiola de Berguedà, -10

Vielha, -10

La Pobla de Segur, -9

Olot, -6

Vic, -5

Les Borges Blanques, -5

Girona, -5

Lleida, -4

Reus Airport, -2

Tarragona, 0

Barcelona (Zona Univ.), 1

Amposta, 3

Today's -13.1 degrees in Pont de Suert is the lowest temperature in the capital of the Alta Ribagorça since 2005, according to Meteocat sources. In the whole of Catalonia the last 15 days are already the coldest since the Siberian cold wave of 2012. The average temperature of the last 15 days, based on data from more than 80 Meteocat stations, is 1.98 degrees, the lowest since the period that took place from the last week of January to mid-February 2012. The 15-day average then dropped to -0.47 degrees.

We are on the verge of a snowfall that will affect many regions, and that can leave important snow accumulations in the south of the country. During the next night and good part of Saturday the irregular precipitations will affect most regions, especially during the first hours of Saturday.

The snow level will be very low at first, especially in the Ponent and southern regions, where it will be almost at sea level. At dawn and during the first hours of Saturday there will be more options of seeing snow even on the coast, but at sea level it seems that the snowfall will be generally testimonial. Only in Terres de l'Ebre, this evening, the snow could appear in a more remarkable way at sea level.

651x366 Precipitation accumulations expected between this afternoon and tomorrow evening Precipitation accumulations expected between this afternoon and tomorrow evening

As Saturday morning progresses, the snow will stabilize at a height of between 500 and 700 meters, but it must be taken into account that this height will not rise fast everywhere. In many regions of Ponent and Catalunya Central it is very possible that it will continue snowing until much lower levels during most part of the day. In Tibidabo and other parts of the coastal mountain range it may snow in the early hours of the morning. Additionally, in many places of the Girona region it could continue to snow at around 400 or 500 metres for many hours.

The most abundant snowfall will affect Els Ports. In the highest points of this sector the accumulation of snow could be close to half a meter during the whole weekend. In the mountains of Prades, in the mountain range of Montsant and, to a lesser extent, in the Transversal mountain range, snow thickness can be remarkable.

651x366 Approximate snow level forecast for next night Approximate snow level forecast for next night

Sunday won't make the weather any better. The clouds will continue to be very abundant and the intermittent snowfalls will still affect many regions of Ponent and the south. Sunday it will snow less, and the snow level will go down again to 400 or 500 meters in the afternoon.

Rain, snow, wind and clouds will keep the wind chill level low all weekend long. Monday the sun will come out, and this could mean that in some regions where the snow persists there could be strong frost. In any case, the end of the cold wave can already be seen in the weather maps. From next Thursday on, the temperature can rise more than 5 degrees compared to today's values. Next week there will be quieter weather with many more hours of sunshine.