Qui és Bernard Arnault, el milionari que ha donat 200 milions per reconstruir Notre-Dame?

View this post on Instagram

Inspired by the 'Cannage' motif on the elegant Napoleon III-style chairs Monsieur Dior chose for his haute couture shows at 30 Avenue Montaigne, @MrKimJones came up with the delightful 'Cannage' bag and bee-charm specially commissioned from @KAWS for the Summer 2019 collection. In black or natural beige. Check them out in Dior boutiques worldwide!⁣⠀ #DiorSummer19⁣⠀ © @Jackie_Nickerson

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Mar 25, 2019 at 10:31am PDT