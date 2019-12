Taylor Swift, la cantant que ha guanyat més diners el 2019

View this post on Instagram

Me and @stuartcamp73 have opened up our own bar in London. It’s called @bertie_blossoms , and it’s on Portobello road, opposite Pizza East. Good beer & good food. Pop in when you have time, hope you like it ! 📸 @zakarywalters

