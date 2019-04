Sarah Ferguson prepara el seu salt a la música de la mà de Will.I.am

View this post on Instagram

It's sad that if today in hiphop said: "The girl is talented on both poles" People would think strip clubs and stripper poles... I'm actually... That sentence would mean: Her talent had made it to where she is known world wide and famous on both poles..."North Pole & South Pole"... It's time all of society acknowledges the power of a woman... #art #smart #heart

A post shared by i.am/will (@iamwill) on Feb 13, 2018 at 8:47am PST