"Acceptar el que és monstruós com a normal": l'actualitat en 9 tuits

1. Cristina Fallarás, periodista





2. Maria Vila, advocada





3. Maruja Torres, periodista





4. Xènia Solé, tuitaire





5. Josep Rull i Andreu, exconseller de Territori i Sostenibilitat





6. Marc Arza, regidor a l’Ajuntament de Reus (PDECat)





7. Denizcan Grimes, estudiant de dret



Nancy Pelosi started her day by saying Trump probably doesn't know that Hawaii is a state, and she's ending it by saying she would give one dollar for Trump's wall.



The next two years will be fun.