"Terrorisme inexistent": l'actualitat en 8 tuits

1. Elisenda Paluzie, presidenta de l’ANC

2. Anita Botwin, periodista

3. Isaac Rosa, escriptor i periodista

4. Aleix Renyé, periodista

5. Jonathan Martínez, tuitaire

6. Erik Willey, economista

Spain is losing it. Spanish power over Catalonia will be coming to an end very soon. I think it is a matter of weeks, not years. Events will quicken, attracting more attention, then intervention. Europe is awakening!