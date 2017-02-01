Publicitat
Publicitat

Catalan government may bring referendum forward due to “extreme judicialisation” of the independence process

Catalan government spokeswoman Neus Munté says the vote could be brought forward depending on the circumstances, if it were to benefit “the strategy”

GERARD PRUNA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

After radical left CUP party finally agreed to support the 2017 draft budget, the Catalan government met this Tuesday with a debate about bringing the referendum forward on the table. Having passed, in the words of the Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, “the stress test”, the voices proposing an acceleration of the referendum timetable have multiplied. Also this Tuesday, the minister of the Presidency and government spokeswoman Neus Munté admitted that the vote “could take place earlier if the circumstances made it advisable ".

Despite emphasising that there is a “very clear timetable” setting the vote for “the second fortnight of September at the latest”, Munté also said that, “as a result of the extreme judicialisation” that Catalonia is suffering, “some aspects of the timetable may be altered”. Nonetheless, she stressed that any change would have to be “always to the benefit of the initial objective: to hold a referendum with the maximum guarantees".

What’s more, the minister noted that everything needs to be ready before an independence referendum can be called. There needs to be a consensus between all the pro-sovereignty representatives and the date “has to serve the strategy for the ultimate objective: to be able to hold the referendum and do it properly”.

ARA has already revealed that, in private meetings in the middle of January, Catalan president Carles Puigdemont had mentioned the possibility of bringing the referendum forward if the Spanish state were to accelerate the legal processes, and if the parade of public officials before the courts were to escalate.

Munté stated that the entire cabinet will give their support to the first of those officials, ex-president Artur Mas and ex-ministers Joana Ortega and Irene Rigau in their trial for the unofficial 2014 independence referendum which starts on Monday 6th. She argued that “despite the difficulties”, the objective was still to “go from one law to the next” without leaving any gaps as a way of safeguarding everyone and the holding of the referendum.

Door open to dialogue

Munté emphasised, however, that the Catalan government was keeping the offer to negotiate the referendum with the Spanish government on the table and that it will continue making gestures to demonstrate its willingness to talk. One of these gestures could be the pending meeting between Puigdemont and the Spanish president, Mariano Rajoy, for which, Munté said, no date has yet been set.

Nevertheless, the minister recognised that it’s difficult to believe in the dialogue when Spain’s governing PP party accuses the Catalan executive branch of “xenophobic and totalitarian practices”. She considers it intolerable that the Catalan government could be accused of xenophobia, especially when Xavier Albiol, leader of the Catalan branch of PP, has a reputation for making “shocking statements which would be intolerable in any other democratic state ".


Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Una noia d'origen indi denuncia insults racistes d'un grup d'estudiants als...

2

Els Mossos arresten tres persones per la filtració de dades personals 5.540 policies

3

Picabaralla entre Iglesias i Errejón en ple hemicicle del Congrés

4

Objectiu: passar d’autonomia a colònia

David Miró

5

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Cordeu-vos els cinturons'

Antoni Bassas

6

Polònia publica la llista dels carcellers d'Auschwitz

7

El cànnabis, bo o dolent per a la salut?

8

El PSOE es plega al PP al Congrés i deixa passar tots els decrets del govern espanyol

9

Descobreix com es viu en règim d'aïllament en una presó catalana

10

Zones de trànsit restringit, transport públic gratuït i més quilòmetres de carril...

El + comentat

1

Junts pel Sí i la CUP rebutgen que Puigdemont comparegui al Parlament pel cas...

24 Comentaris

2

Nou cas de portes giratòries: Red Eléctrica fitxa l'exdirector de la Guàrdia Civil

18 Comentaris

3

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Cordeu-vos els cinturons'

14 Comentaris

4

Rajoy titlla d'"espectacle lamentable" el cas Vidal i reitera que no negociarà el...

39 Comentaris

5

Mas: "En algun moment s'haurà de desobeir el TC per superar l''statu quo'"

25 Comentaris

6

El PSOE es plega al PP al Congrés i deixa passar tots els decrets del govern espanyol

23 Comentaris

7

El Govern admet que pot accelerar el referèndum davant "l'extrema...

19 Comentaris

8

Objectiu: passar d’autonomia a colònia

14 Comentaris

9

El PP veu la denúncia d’Homs a Rajoy com un intent de "desviar l’atenció"

14 Comentaris

10

Una noia d'origen indi denuncia insults racistes d'un grup d'estudiants als...

49 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El BBVA va guanyar 3.745 milions el 2016, un 31,5% més

"Divorci total entre el madridisme i Cristiano", a la portada de l''Sport'

Alerta: racisme sense complexos i quatre claus més del dia

Catalan government may bring referendum forward due to “extreme judicialisation” of the independence process

Trump escull un conservador per omplir la vacant del Tribunal Suprem

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència