Publicitat
Publicitat

NOTES

Chacón, a passion for politics

ESTHER VERA

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Her picture while reviewing troops with a round pregnant belly shattered many stereotypes in Zapatero's Spain. As Minister of Defense, officers stood to attention in front of her, she wore tuxedos at formal events, visited troops in Afghanistan, and allowed herself to be photographed on the Ministry’s roof terrace with her son in a stroller.

Carme Chacón was a courageous woman. Born with a serious congenital heart disease, at a young age she decided to go for it all, following in the footsteps of her mother and her grandmother. At full throttle to the point of running out of gas.

Chacón, who had opted for the mentorship of Felipe González, in contrast to the girl cited by Rajoy during the election campaign, represented the most naive side of the Zapatero era, and painfully embodied the contradictions of her party, the PSC. A representative of the so-called Baix Llobregat strain of Catalan socialism, she lost to the alliance that the old guard of the PSOE had traditionally made with the Andalusia branch to lead the party. If at any moment there had been two souls in the PSC, Chacón always knew that hers was that of low-intensity regionalism, and that her career would go through the PSOE’s Spanish HQ in calle Ferraz (Madrid).

Carme Chacón had often told how she defied her heart condition by doing sport, studying, having a baby, working hard, and always disdaining fear. She died at 46 in the back bench of politics, but her instinct didn't allow her to accept the end of her career. She had too much passion and too much capacity for self-sacrifice to quit.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

No demanaràs almoina (ni lligaràs) en català

Àlex Gutiérrez

2

Dos homes armats intenten atracar un banc a Girona i s'acaben rendint

3

La immobiliària MK Premium denuncia Gala Pin per calúmnies

4

Militants socialistes i dirigents de tots els partits acomiaden l'exministra a la...

5

Méteo especial: Setmana Santa amb sol i alguns xàfecs de tarda

6

Gemma Nierga, domadora d’anguiles

Mònica Planas

7

Una dona "brillant" i amb "sentit d'Estat": dirigents i partits polítics recorden...

8

Puigdemont assegura que hi ha diplomàtics espanyols que se senten "incòmodes" amb...

9

Divisió al Govern per decidir qui compra les urnes

10

Diari ARA 11 d'abril de 2017

El + comentat

1

De la Serna justifica la poca inversió al corredor mediterrani el 2017 per...

41 Comentaris

2

Un membre de C's ataca Mas amb el referèndum nazi d'Àustria

15 Comentaris

3

Militants socialistes i dirigents de tots els partits acomiaden l'exministra a la...

22 Comentaris

4

Cas Palau: l'exdiputat Jaume Camps es desmarca dels indicis que el relacionen amb...

8 Comentaris

5

Dos homes armats intenten atracar un banc a Girona i s'acaben rendint

11 Comentaris

6

Una guàrdia civil, expedientada el 8 de març per anar al lavabo perquè tenia la regla

6 Comentaris

7

Els països del sud d'Europa veuen "comprensible" l'atac dels EUA a Síria

5 Comentaris

8

Quina vergonya històrica negar una consulta

13 Comentaris

9

L’infern està empedrat de bones intencions

13 Comentaris

10

Divisió al Govern per decidir qui compra les urnes

19 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Chacón, a passion for politics

Les claus del dia: tensió al Govern per les urnes i estafadors a les portes dels CAP

"Desafiament total": el Juve-Barça, a les portades de la premsa esportiva

Sales of flats in Catalonia up by 8.7%, far above Spanish average

Detingut un home per haver agredit la seva parella a Santa Perpètua de Mogoda

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència