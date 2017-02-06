Publicitat
The independence process’ nuclear weapon

The most powerful weapon of the majority that wishes to hold a referendum is the massive, peaceful power of their political aspirations

ESTHER VERA

Catalonia possesses an atomic weapon without even realising it. It is none other than the civility with which it has defended in the past and which it continues to defend its ideas and collective aspirations. It voted on the Statute of Autonomy calmly and freely. For five consecutive years thousands of people took to the streets to call for the right decide their own future. During the 9-N referendum people voted with a festive spirit. The supporters and opponents of independence have always respectfully cast their vote.

On Monday 6 February, more than 40,000 people are willing to accompany Artur Mas, Joana Ortega and Irene Rigau to the door of the court that will judge them for having held a vote with cardboard ballot boxes. Thus begins the real countdown to the holding of the referendum. Tensions will rise and politics will take on an emotional dimension which is seldom useful or advisable for resolving conflicts. The most powerful weapon of the majority that wishes to hold a referendum is the massive, peaceful power of their political aspirations.

In the same way that certain individuals have invented a linguistic conflict in Catalonia and a fabricated narrative around the marginalization of the Spanish language, ignoring a language which is ours and defines us as a nation, others would rub their hands together with glee if the civil nature of public protests were to falter. The defendants have stated that they do not wish to renounce their chance to have their say in court. Civility and the multitudinous expression of a feeling of injustice are the most powerful weapons with which to explain to the world that calling for a referendum is the crime.

