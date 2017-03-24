The new Gunpowder Plot

All manner of events have taken place in Westminster. Every period in history has seen its share of hotheads, but British democracy has stood its ground. A Prime Minister, Spencer Perceval, was once assassinated in Westminster. A plot by a group of Catholic conspirators who intended to attempt against King James I was exposed when the gunpowder which they had stored in the basement was found. They were convicted of high treason and sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered.



Stories of sex scandals and substance abuse have filled many pages of parliamentary chronicles and, at one point, tear gas canisters and flour bombs were lobbed at the Prime Minister. Nevertheless, every Wednesday any member of the public may join the queue to watch PM Question Time from the visitors’ gallery.



When you enter the room, upholstered with green velvet reminiscent of a casino table, you can witness the loud, lively exchanges between MPs: the sharp, articulate rhetoric of the world’s finest brand of parliamentarianism.



The Commons is a small room which can only accommodate 427 of the 646 members and it is not unusual to see some of them standing around. During a division vote, members pass through the Aye and No lobbies so that tellers may count them up. The system is archaic. Green velvet and noise are predominant in the lower house, while the House of Lords’ red benches are aristocratically unreal.



Westminster is the seat of words, debate, consensus and the passionate exchange of ideas. It is the seat of European civilisation, never once beaten by fanatics. The enemies of tolerance, dialogue and democratic values won’t prevail now, either.