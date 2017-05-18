Viggo Mortensen, Rigoberta Menchú and Gerry Adams sign manifesto in favor of referendum

The international manifesto "Let Catalans Vote" has added fifteen more adherents, raising the total to some 40 signers. The manifesto was made public before 9 November 2014 and at the time was subscribed by 25 personalities. Now, ahead of the September independence referendum, the figure has increased to 40.



Among the prominent names that have recently signed are the American actor Viggo Mortensen --whose current partner is Catalan actress Ariadna Gil--, Rigoberta Menchú, Nobel Peace Prize winner, and Irish politician Gerry Adams of Sinn Féin. Another Nobel Prize winner has signed as well-- Ahmed Galai, Vice-president of the Tunisian league for human rights, the Quartet for National Dialogue. Menchú and Galai bring to five the number of Nobel Peace Prize winners who have signed the document supporting the Catalans' right to vote, along with South African archbishop Desmond Tutu, Argentinian pacifist Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, and playwright Dario Fo.



Other international figures who have joined the call supporting Catalonia's right to decide are African-American politician and philosopher Angela Davis, President of Madres de la Plaza de Mayo Mirta Baravalle, French unionist and anti-globalization activist José Bové, Colombian politician and humanitarian agreement mediator Piedad Córdoba, Tibetan writer Tsering Woeser, member and chronicler of Hong Kong's Umbrella Revolution Jason Y. Ng, Scottish author Irvine Welsh, Secretary of the Argentine League for Human Rights José Shulman, Portuguese playwright Hélder Costa, and German thinker and Stanford professor Hans Ulrich Gumbrecht.