Judge orders seizure of 'Fariña'
Madrid
Printing and distribution of the book to cease both in bookshops and online
Over 600 jurists denounce violation of human rights in Catalonia before Council of Europe
Barcelona
The Prague Collective, made up of law professors from Catalan universities, reports 9 violations
The fears of Barcelona’s honorary consuls
Finland’s honorary consul Albert Ginjaume, the third diplomat to be fired for ideological reasons following pressure from Spain, speaks of a "witch hunt"
Amnesty International accuses Spain of "restricting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly"
Barcelona
The report on the situation of human rights around the world highlights the police violence on 1 October
Artwork censored, a rapper imprisoned, a book seized by a judge: is there freedom of expression in Spain?
Madrid/Barcelona
Santiago Sierra: "If Spain isn't a dictatorship, it surely looks a lot like one"
Catalonia's industrial boom boosts exports to all-time high
Barcelona
In 2017 exports shot up 8.7%, the highest rate of growth in six years
ANC to take legal action against RTVE for deliberately misreporting its latest press release
BARCELONA
The 24-hour news channel translated "brave actions" as "violent actions"
Hoteliers in Murcia express their support for police officers involved in 1-O with a weekend away and free entertainment
Barcelona
The initiative, which includes a Thank You dinner, has the backing of the regional government
Amnesty International: "Jordi Sànchez must be released immediately"
Barcelona
The NGO’s director believes it is "disproportionate"o keep the former ANC leader in prison
Constitutional Court agrees to hear appeal brought by Sànchez and Cuixart alleging violation of fundamental rights
The decision comes two and a half months after the appeal was lodged
British think tank warns Spain is Western European country with second highest level of democratic regression
Barcelona
The Economist Intelligence Unit says that the "repressive treatment" in Catalonia puts democracy at risk
Spanish police check sewers beneath parliament days before investiture session
Barcelona
It is part of the ministry's operation to prevent Puigdemont from entering Catalonia clandestinely
Spanish Interior Minister: “We're working to ensure that Puigdemont can't enter Spain, not even in the trunk of a car”
Barcelona
Interior Minister is working so that the Catalan president doesn't enter by “country roads” or by “ship, helicopter, or ultralight”
Llarena rejects EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont to deny him formula to be sworn in
Madrid
The Spanish judge believes that Puigdemont’s Denmark trip is a ruse to "evade" parliamentary rules
Airef: Catalan economy to grow more than Spain’s in Q1
Barcelona
The GDP will increase by 0.83% in Catalonia, according to the independent authority’s figures
100 MEPs call for today’s election to be held without "interference" from the Spanish government
BARCELONA
They sign a manifesto initiated by two Danish MEPs, in which they also demand the release of the jailed ministers and both Jordis
Santamaría boasts of having "decapitated" ERC and PDECat, rallies PP voters to "continue liquidating separatism"
Girona
Spain’s Deputy PM says the PP not only know how to "make speeches", they also know how to govern
Spain’s Supreme Court asks lawyer for a €6,000 deposit to bring charges against judge Lamela
Madrid
Asensio wants to charge the National Court judge responsible for the 1-O case with neglect of duty
Junqueras, Sànchez sanctioned for sending political messages from prison by phone
Madrid / Barcelona
Both sent voice messages recorded in Estremera and Soto del Real
COMMENT
The Spanish Treasury’s demands and freedom of expression
The rule of law in Spain is becoming increasingly weaker
The dubious reports of the Spanish police
Barcelona
Catalonia’s police, schooling and the Broadcasting Corporation: the targets selected by the State
Gaseous matter
ARA’s Editor-in-Chief
The #MeToo campaign is the tip of the iceberg of a public rejection of powerful and brutal men
March 1: Vote and let vote
Writer
Unionists aren’t obliged to welcome Sànchez’s nomination, but have a moral obligation to accept it
The moment of truth
Professor of Constitutional Law
Now the investiture of the Catalan President is dependent on Spain’s Supreme Court
What a failure, Your Majesty
ARA's Editor-in-chief
A large part of Catalonia, which at one time was supportive of the present king’s father, ceased to have respect for the successor to the Bourbon crown on 3 October
Getting over the bewilderment
The actors of Catalan independence must form a government that can keep the public’s rallying trust through good governance, transparency and the permanent expression of the institutions’ dignity
Venomous tongue
Editor-in-chief
Spain’s Ministry of Education's attempts to put an end to Catalonia’s successful model of schooling
EDITORIAL
An attack on the peaceful coexistence between languages, an attack on social cohesion
Just under 40 per cent of the population in Catalonia claim to use Catalan on a regular basis
From freedom (5)
Soto del Real
The Supreme Court's brief erodes the very foundations of political pluralism
City calls for transfer of political prisoners to Catalonia
Barcelona
Barcelona mayor will hold a reception for the families of Junqueras, Forn, Sànchez, and Cuixart
The tensions of a Catalan independence supporter
All the feedback coming from Spain reinforces intransigence
A witch-hunt in Catalonia
Professor of Contemporary History, UAB
A new political and intellectual generation are needed: the witch hunt won’t stop for a long time
Puigdemont and the Beagle
Editor in chief
The Spanish state’s sole strategy is repression
The Callús case
Writer
The Spanish police present their own version of the events, which often clashes with recorded images or the accounts of eyewitnesses
31 January: Without democracy
What makes a country a democracy is that it behaves democratically
Spain: an authoritarian drift which will be hard to undo
Professor of Political Science, Pompeu Fabra University
In terms of the comparative politics of Western states governed by the rule of law, Spain is a disgrace
The Spanish State: acting as one
Editor-in-chief
If the institutional edifice must be degraded, it will be for a higher purpose: preserving the unity of Spain. If that makes the State’s political, judicial and media collusion even more glaring, so be it
Now non-violence is violent
Economist
If Gandhi's Salt March is the paradigm of non-violence, then the 1-O referendum was also non-violent
Antoni Subira’s contribution to cluster policies
Harvard University / World Bank / TCI Network
Subirà didn’t have EU subsidies and helped these clusters with creating real competitive advantages
The year ahead
ARA’s Editor-in-chief
The feminisation of the world will be one of the top stories in 2018