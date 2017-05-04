Publicitat
Una jutge segresta el llibre ‘Fariña’, sobre el narcotràfic

Judge orders seizure of 'Fariña'

EFE Madrid

Printing and distribution of the book to cease both in bookshops and online

Un home és arrossegat pels oficials fora del col·legi electoral de Sant Julià de Ramis

Over 600 jurists denounce violation of human rights in Catalonia before Council of Europe

ARA Barcelona

The Prague Collective, made up of law professors from Catalan universities, reports 9 violations

L'excònsol de Finlàndia, Albert Ginjaume, i Roger Torrent, president del Parlament de Catalunya, aquest dilluns

The fears of Barcelona’s honorary consuls

ALBERT SOLÉ

Finland’s honorary consul Albert Ginjaume, the third diplomat to be fired for ideological reasons following pressure from Spain, speaks of a "witch hunt"

Una dona és retirada per la força per la policia a Sant Julià de Ramis.

Amnesty International accuses Spain of "restricting freedom of expression and peaceful assembly"

ARA Barcelona

The report on the situation of human rights around the world highlights the police violence on 1 October

La paret de l'estand de Helga d'Alvearr on ho havia 'Presos polítics espanyols contemporanis'

Artwork censored, a rapper imprisoned, a book seized by a judge: is there freedom of expression in Spain?

ANTONI RIBAS / JÚLIA MANRESA / OT SERRA Madrid/Barcelona

Santiago Sierra: "If Spain isn't a dictatorship, it surely looks a lot like one"

MÉS VENDES A FORA DE LA UE Les exportacions a països no comunitaris van créixer un 16% i suposen quatre de cada deu vendes internacionals de les empreses catalanes.

Catalonia's industrial boom boosts exports to all-time high

ÀLEX FONT MANTÉ Barcelona

In 2017 exports shot up 8.7%, the highest rate of growth in six years

L'ANC emprendrà accions legals contra RTVE per falsejar el seu darrer comunicat

ANC to take legal action against RTVE for deliberately misreporting its latest press release

ARA BARCELONA

The 24-hour news channel translated "brave actions" as "violent actions"

El vaixell 'Moby Dada', al port de Barcelona

Hoteliers in Murcia express their support for police officers involved in 1-O with a weekend away and free entertainment

ARA Barcelona

The initiative, which includes a Thank You dinner, has the backing of the regional government

1 Comentaris

Jordi Sànchez, en la roda de premsa d'aquest dimarts. / ANC

Amnesty International: "Jordi Sànchez must be released immediately"

ARA Barcelona

The NGO’s director believes it is "disproportionate"o keep the former ANC leader in prison

Jordi Cuixart i Jordi Sànchez agraeixen el suport de diputats i senadors dels partits sobiranistes, que van anar fins a la porta de l’Audiència Nacional, tot i que el dispositiu policial no els va permetre que se’ls acostessin.

Constitutional Court agrees to hear appeal brought by Sànchez and Cuixart alleging violation of fundamental rights

MARIONA FERRER I FORNELLS

The decision comes two and a half months after the appeal was lodged

Els polítics a presó: així s’encara l’impacte d’estar entre reixes

British think tank warns Spain is Western European country with second highest level of democratic regression

Catalan News Agency Barcelona

The Economist Intelligence Unit says that the "repressive treatment" in Catalonia puts democracy at risk

Agents de la Policia Nacional obrint el clavegueram del Parc de la Ciutadella.

Spanish police check sewers beneath parliament days before investiture session

ANNA MASCARÓ Barcelona

It is part of the ministry's operation to prevent Puigdemont from entering Catalonia clandestinely

Zoido: "Procurem que Puigdemont no pugui entrar a Espanya ni en el maleter d'un cotxe"

Spanish Interior Minister: “We're working to ensure that Puigdemont can't enter Spain, not even in the trunk of a car”

ARA Barcelona

Interior Minister is working so that the Catalan president doesn't enter by “country roads” or by “ship, helicopter, or ultralight”

Puigdemont sortint per la porta d'arribades de l'aeroport de Copenhaguen

Llarena rejects EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont to deny him formula to be sworn in

OT SERRA Madrid

The Spanish judge believes that Puigdemont’s Denmark trip is a ruse to "evade" parliamentary rules

Els accessos ferroviaris són clau per descongestionar el tràfic de mercaderies.

Airef: Catalan economy to grow more than Spain’s in Q1

NATÀLIA VILA Barcelona

The GDP will increase by 0.83% in Catalonia, according to the independent authority’s figures

Una urna electoral

100 MEPs call for today’s election to be held without "interference" from the Spanish government

ACN BARCELONA

They sign a manifesto initiated by two Danish MEPs, in which they also demand the release of the jailed ministers and both Jordis

Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría es vanta d’haver “escapçat” els líders d'ERC i JxCat, fa broma sobre la "liquidació" del Diplocat i demana el vot per “seguir liquidant l’independentisme”

Santamaría boasts of having "decapitated" ERC and PDECat, rallies PP voters to "continue liquidating separatism"

LAIA VICENS Girona

Spain’s Deputy PM says the PP not only know how to "make speeches", they also know how to govern

2 Comentaris

La magistrada Carmen Lamela, en una imatge d'arxiu

Spain’s Supreme Court asks lawyer for a €6,000 deposit to bring charges against judge Lamela

OT SERRA Madrid

Asensio wants to charge the National Court judge responsible for the 1-O case with neglect of duty

Jordi Sànchez: “El Govern necessitarà la mobilització activa de la ciutadania per acabar la feina”

Junqueras, Sànchez sanctioned for sending political messages from prison by phone

AGENCIES / ARA Madrid / Barcelona

Both sent voice messages recorded in Estremera and Soto del Real

COMMENT

Journalism and fear

Journalism and fear

ESTHER VERA

The Spanish state is trying to instill a fear of dissent

3/6: Danger, Tajani

3/6: Danger, Tajani

VICENÇ VILLATORO

Pro-European public opinion very worried about the Italian election outcome

The Spanish Treasury’s demands and freedom of expression

The Spanish Treasury’s demands and freedom of expression

The rule of law in Spain is becoming increasingly weaker

The dubious reports of the Spanish police

The dubious reports of the Spanish police

ÀLEX GUTIÉRREZ Barcelona

Catalonia’s police, schooling and the Broadcasting Corporation: the targets selected by the State

Gaseous matter

Gaseous matter

ESTHER VERA ARA’s Editor-in-Chief

The #MeToo campaign is the tip of the iceberg of a public rejection of powerful and brutal men

March 1: Vote and let vote

March 1: Vote and let vote

VICENÇ VILLATORO Writer

Unionists aren’t obliged to welcome Sànchez’s nomination, but have a moral obligation to accept it

The moment of truth

The moment of truth

JAVIER PÉREZ ROYO Professor of Constitutional Law

Now the investiture of the Catalan President is dependent on Spain’s Supreme Court

What a failure, Your Majesty

What a failure, Your Majesty

ESTHER VERA ARA's Editor-in-chief

A large part of Catalonia, which at one time was supportive of the present king’s father, ceased to have respect for the successor to the Bourbon crown on 3 October

Superar el desconcert

Getting over the bewilderment

Esther Vera

The actors of Catalan independence must form a government that can keep the public’s rallying trust through good governance, transparency and the permanent expression of the institutions’ dignity

Venomous tongue

Venomous tongue

ESTHER VERA Editor-in-chief

Spain’s Ministry of Education's attempts to put an end to Catalonia’s successful model of schooling

EDITORIAL

An attack on the peaceful coexistence between languages, an attack on social cohesion

Just under 40 per cent of the population in Catalonia claim to use Catalan on a regular basis

1 Comentaris

From freedom (5)

From freedom (5)

Jordi Sànchez i Picanyol Soto del Real

The Supreme Court's brief erodes the very foundations of political pluralism

City calls for transfer of political prisoners to Catalonia

City calls for transfer of political prisoners to Catalonia

EUROPA PRESS Barcelona

Barcelona mayor will hold a reception for the families of Junqueras, Forn, Sànchez, and Cuixart

La plaça Sant Jaume s'ha omplert d'estelades / M. GARCIA

The tensions of a Catalan independence supporter

Joan B. Culla

All the feedback coming from Spain reinforces intransigence

1 Comentaris

A witch-hunt in Catalonia

A witch-hunt in Catalonia

FRANCESC VILANOVA Professor of Contemporary History, UAB

A new political and intellectual generation are needed: the witch hunt won’t stop for a long time

Puigdemont and the Beagle

Puigdemont and the Beagle

ESTHER VERA Editor in chief

The Spanish state’s sole strategy is repression

1 Comentaris

The Callús case

The Callús case

Vicenç Villatoro Writer

The Spanish police present their own version of the events, which often clashes with recorded images or the accounts of eyewitnesses

L’Estat i Ruﬁno

The State and Rufino

Esther Vera

It is Carles Puigdemont who must make the most difficult decision

31 January: Without democracy

31 January: Without democracy

VICENÇ VILLATORO

What makes a country a democracy is that it behaves democratically

1 Comentaris

Spain: an authoritarian drift which will be hard to undo

Spain: an authoritarian drift which will be hard to undo

Ferran Requejo Professor of Political Science, Pompeu Fabra University

In terms of the comparative politics of Western states governed by the rule of law, Spain is a disgrace

1 Comentaris

L’Estat va a l’una

The Spanish State: acting as one

ESTHER VERA Editor-in-chief

If the institutional edifice must be degraded, it will be for a higher purpose: preserving the unity of Spain. If that makes the State’s political, judicial and media collusion even more glaring, so be it

1 Comentaris

The dilemma

The dilemma

ESTHER VERA

Catalonia is in a state of emergency

La Llibertat No arriba sola

Now non-violence is violent

MIQUEL PUIG Economist

If Gandhi's Salt March is the paradigm of non-violence, then the 1-O referendum was also non-violent

De l’oasi a la Grand Place

From the oasis to the Grand Place

ESTHER VERA ARA’s Editor-in-chief

January 8: Corsica

January 8: Corsica

VICENÇ VILLATORO

Antoni Subirà, exconseller d'Indústria i fundador de CDC, en una imatge d'arxiu

Antoni Subira’s contribution to cluster policies

Michael E. Porter / Emiliano Duch / Christian Ketels Harvard University / World Bank / TCI Network

Subirà didn’t have EU subsidies and helped these clusters with creating real competitive advantages

Any a la vista

The year ahead

ESTHER VERA ARA’s Editor-in-chief

The feminisation of the world will be one of the top stories in 2018

ara.cat

