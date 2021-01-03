2021: What to expect?

The battle against the coronavirus will also mark this upcoming year. Once it is won, it will lead to the expected economic recovery and the return to social life. The fight against climate change and the challenges of migration and inequality will continue to set the global agenda. And meanwhile, in Catalonia, new elections will be held.

JANUARY

01

Brexit happens, and the United Kingdom is no longer part of the European Union

Being and not being English - not British - in the EU has come to an end. An end which, as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, is a new beginning: Brussels and London must continue to negotiate a dynamic future relationship. Brexit was the externalisation of an internal problem of the Tories, who with their austerity policy had sunk the popular classes of a country, and then convinced them that those responsible were European immigrants. The triumph of populism, lies and fake news.

06

European Medicines Agency decides whether to authorise the Moderna vaccine

If the European regulator assesses that the US pharmacist has provided sufficient efficacy and safety data, it will be the second vaccine licensed in the EU after Pfizer.

20

Joe Biden becomes the President of the United States

This 2021 will save us the controversy over who gathers the largest crowd on Washington's National Mall. Covid-19 restrictions will not let Joe Biden join the number and "alternative facts" race started four years ago by Donald Trump. On January 6, Congress officially recounts the electoral votes, and on January 20, Biden will be sworn in in an unusual ceremony, because of the covid and because this time the outgoing president is unlikely to greet the incoming president with a handshake.

24

Elections to the presidency of Barça

Nine pre-candidates are currently collecting signatures from members to become full candidates in elections marked by the pandemic, the possible departure of Messi, the club's empty cash box, and an outdated stadium. According to the polls, Joan Laporta and Victor Font are the only two candidates with a chance of winning.

31

Deadline for the extension of the Spanish furlough scheme

We will not have to wait long for a new negotiation between the Spanish government and the social agents. The current system around the furlough scheme is in force until January 31. If a new extension arrives, it will be the fourth. The last one was approved by the government, the CEOE and the unions hours before the time limit.

FEBRUARY

14

Elections in the Parliament of Catalonia

If the pandemic does not prevent it, on 14 February a crucial election for Catalonia's future will take place. The parties have put all their eggs in the basket to win. ERC, with Pere Aragonès as candidate, starts as favourite, but is followed closely by both the Junts per Catalunya of the Puigdemont-Borràs tandem and the PSC of Salvador Illa. Behind him, the big pulse will be between the triple right of PP, Vox and Cs, which may suffer a debacle. The comuns of Jéssica Albiach and Dolors Sabater's CUP are the other contenders.

18

Mars 2020 lands, the most important mission on the Red Planet to find life

Right on that day all satellites orbiting Mars will be over the Jezero Crater, where NASA's Perseverance spacecraft is due to land.

MARCH

05

Pope leaves lockdown to travel to Iraq

Pope Francis' trip to Iraq last year had to be postponed because of the pandemic. The pontiff's visit will be full of symbolism, in order to build bridges with Islam.

11

First anniversary of the pandemic

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom declared on 11 March 2020 that the covid-19 epidemic had become a pandemic. The reason was not only the spread and severity of the disease, but "the alarming levels of inaction".

APRIL

25

Oscars Ceremony

The Hollywood gala has been delayed in order to have more films eligible for awards, however, it will still be decaffeinated. The cancellation of big titles (Dune, West Side Story) has led cinemas into their toughest year yet. Mank could give Netflix its first Oscar for best film.

MAY

09

The state of alarm in Spain is over

After six months in a state of alarm to fight the pandemic, on May 9 normality will return, if there are no changes. This was approved by Parliament in November.

22

Architecture Biennale in Venice

The postponed edition is recovered with a central theme that is entirely relevant: How are we going to live together? The Catalan participation, directed by architect Olga Subirós (Aire), will denounce the contamination of Barcelona.

29

Champions League Final in Istanbul

The two best teams in Europe will meet at the majestic Atatürk Stadium after nine months of competition. Barça, for the first time in many years, is not among the favourites to take the prize. Bayern Munich, who beat the Catalan team 8-2 in Lisbon last year, is the team to beat.

JUNE

11

The European Cup, which was postponed last year due to the pandemic, begins

The event will be held in several European countries and the Spanish team, coached by Luis Enrique, will try to cheer on a team that only includes Sergio Ramos, Jesús Navas and Sergio Busquets from the batch that won the World Cup in South Africa. We will have to see if the Asturian technician dares to add Ansu Fati and Pedri, two young Barça team members, to the definitive list. The Spanish-Guinean already knows what it is to score with the red team. The favourites so far are the France of Mbappé and Griezmann, and a renewed Germany.

17

Sonar begins

In theory. Because the great musical events have a date and a line-up (they were marked last summer), but are waiting to see how the pandemic evolves in Catalonia and also throughout the world: international tours depend on whether festivals such as Coachella are held.

28

The Mobile World Congress returns to Barcelona

After a resounding cancellation and a postponement of the dates scheduled for 2021, the Mobile World Congress will be held in Barcelona from 28 June to 1 July. The intention, as reiterated by John Hoffman (CEO of the GSMA, organizer of the event), is to bring together a congress that combines both presentiality and virtuality. Apart from this there will be another big difference: this year's edition of Shanghai will have been held earlier.

JULY

23

Tokyo Olympics kicks off

Even if they are held in 2021, they will keep 2020 in their logo forever. They will be remembered as the first in history to include disciplines such as skateboarding, climbing and surfing. Karate will also come back.

SEPTEMBER

26

The end of the Merkel era: General elections in Germany

After more than 15 years at the head of the German government, Angela Merkel leaves the chancellery with many unknown issues on the table. Three men are vying to take over, and it is not clear whether the conservatives will re-establish the grand coalition with the social democrats. Nor do we know how strong the Greens will be at the polls and whether the ultras of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) will continue to climb up the ladder. What we do know is that the European Union will lose a leader who has been key in its construction.

OCTOBER

01

Dubai Universal Expo opens

Sustainability and mobility will be two of the central themes of the first World Expo in the Middle East. Coinciding with the opening, the world's largest solar plant will be commissioned.

NOVEMBER

01

Climate Change Summit Cop26 in Glasgow (Scotland)

It was supposed to be held in November 2020, but the covid-19 has postponed it for a year. Finally, from 1 to 12 November 2021, Cop26 will bring together some 200 countries from around the world in Glasgow to try to give a new impetus to the fight against climate crisis.

DECEMBER

31

Nissan closes its plants in Catalonia for good

The company and the works council agreed to maintain jobs until December 31st if there is no reindustrialization before then. Three plants will be closed. It will be a hard blow.