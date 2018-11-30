ARA is the Catalan daily with the biggest rise in circulation

EGM survey puts ARA’s readership at 121,000, 5.2% higher than a year ago

ARA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

ARA has sustained its upward trend. Once again Spain’s EGM (General Media Study) shows it to be the Catalan newspaper with the highest circulation growth. Specifically, the print edition’s 121,000 readers represent a 5.2% increase on the 115,000 it had a year ago. As a result, ARA has consolidated its lead over El Punt Avui revealed by last year’s study, since in the same period the Girona-based newspaper grew by just 2.9%, from 102,000 to 105,000 readers, mostly (48,000) in the Girona area.

ARA has also managed to reduce the lead of the newspapers in first and second place. La Vanguardia lost 2.2% of its readership, dropping to 572,000 readers, while El Periódico lost even more: from 457,000 to 358,000 (including the 41,000 readers of El Periódico de Aragón), which means it has lost 21.7% of its readership year on year.

In terms of Spanish newspapers, El País has the highest circulation (79,000 readers in the four Catalan provinces), followed a long way behind by El Mundo (30,000), La Razón (11,000) and ABC (7,000).

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

'A la contra', per Ferreres

Ferreres

2

La sorpresa de Piqué quan un periodista brasiler l'entrevista en català

3

El clam unitari contra les retallades acaba a les portes del Parlament

4

Un acord per contractar 250 metges permet desconvocar la vaga

5

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ’La culpa és del finançament o del procés?’

Antoni Bassas

6

Un bou gegant de 2 metres se salva de l'escorxador perquè no passa per la porta

7

Junqueras evita valorar l’exili de Puigdemont, però afirma que ell sempre ha...

8

Primer atropellament mortal amb un patinet elèctric

9

Puigdemont hauria de ser investit

Xavier Roig

10

Deu amb vint

Empar Moliner

El + comentat

1

Borrell considera "inconcebible" creure en la independència de Catalunya després...

26 Comentaris

2

Puigdemont hauria de ser investit

19 Comentaris

3

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ’La culpa és del finançament o del procés?’

9 Comentaris

4

Calvo insta Torra a "escoltar" els ciutadans i "gestionar" Catalunya perquè "per...

15 Comentaris

5

Trànsit vol prohibir que els patinets circulin per la vorera i a més de 25 km/h

21 Comentaris

6

Junqueras evita valorar l’exili de Puigdemont, però afirma que ell sempre ha...

20 Comentaris

7

Felip VI demana respecte a la Constitució i a l'estat de dret

29 Comentaris

8

Prop de mig centenar de jutges abandonen Catalunya durant el 2018, més del doble...

14 Comentaris

9

Freixenet prescindeix de les seves mítiques bombolles en l'anunci d'aquest Nadal

8 Comentaris

10

Gispert i Benach assumeixen la gestió de la caixa de resistència de l'ANC i Òmnium

6 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

"Són la xacra del futbol": Maradona carrega contra la Conmebol per portar la final de la Libertadores a Madrid

Un mort i dos ferits en l'incendi d'un pis a la Zona Franca de Barcelona

El paraigua farà poca falta en un inici del cap de setmana més fred

Aitana, d''Operación Triunfo', publica el seu primer disc, 'Tráiler'

Amnistia envia una carta a Cuixart i Sànchez en què els informa que seguiran el judici per garantir un procediment just