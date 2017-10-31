Publicitat
Publicitat

According to El Mundo, 57.4% of Spaniards support a legal, negotiated referendum

The opinion poll also shows that in Catalonia 75.6% want to vote in a negotiated independence referendum

ARA BARCELONA

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

For the first time, in the whole of Spain more people favour a "legal, negotiated" referendum than are against it: 57.4% of Spaniards would like to see a "legal referendum, negotiated with the Spanish government", while 37.9% oppose it, according to an opinion poll published by Madrid daily El Mundo. In Catalonia, the figure is significantly higher, with three out of every four in favour of a negotiated referendum.

Taking a closer look at the figures, it is interesting to note that four out of ten PP voters also favour a negotiated referendum, a similar figure to Ciudadanos voters, while 59.2% of the PSOE’s electorate would also be in favour, and 87.9% of Units Podem.

Support for independence is another matter, however. According to El Mundo, 33.5% of Catalans support independence, while 58.3% are in favour of maintaining the status quo. The opinion poll also shows that, for Spain as a whole, 80.4% of the public oppose independence, while 14.2% support it.
In any case, most Catalans and Spaniards believe that the current process will not result in independence for Catalonia. The poll was conducted between 23 and 26 October. In other words, before the Catalan Parliament declared independence.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Puigdemont és a Brussel·les amb diversos consellers

2

Puigdemont no demana asil però es mantindrà a Brussel·les fins que se'ls...

3

Rull i Junqueras, els únics consellers que van al seu despatx tot i estar cessats

4

Un advocat flamenc especialista en drets humans confirma que té Puigdemont com a...

5

Els increïbles però certs fets d’octubre del 2017

Antoni Bassas

6

Puigdemont s’endú mig Govern a Brussel·les i es planteja l’asil

7

Entre 1934, 1936 i 1939

Joan B. Culla

8

El desconcert

Esther Vera

9

Fitch posa en dubte com governarà Espanya a Catalunya després del 155

10

Maza es querella per rebel·lió contra tot el Govern i els membres sobiranistes de...

El + comentat

1

Maza es querella per rebel·lió contra tot el Govern i els membres sobiranistes de...

56 Comentaris

2

Puigdemont és a Brussel·les amb diversos consellers

118 Comentaris

3

Guindos espera ara que les empreses tornin a Catalunya perquè amb el 155 "no hi...

41 Comentaris

4

Iceta crida l'independentisme a "acceptar la realitat" i posar-se a preparar les...

41 Comentaris

5

El PP creu que el viatge de Puigdemont a Brussel·les és fruit de la "desesperació"

20 Comentaris

6

Els increïbles però certs fets d’octubre del 2017

30 Comentaris

7

Santi Vila: "He traslladat a la direcció del PDECat que vull ser candidat perquè...

57 Comentaris

8

La Guàrdia Civil es presenta a diverses comissaries dels Mossos per buscar-hi...

18 Comentaris

9

Freixenet no descarta mantenir la seu a Catalunya

29 Comentaris

10

Un advocat flamenc especialista en drets humans confirma que té Puigdemont com a...

29 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Puigdemont no demana asil però es mantindrà a Brussel·les fins que se'ls garanteixi un judici just

El Suprem cita a declarar Forcadell i els membres sobiranistes de la mesa aquest dijous i divendres

El TC suspèn cautelarment la declaració d'independència del Parlament

El Meu Primer Festival celebra la seva 10a edició

Pablo Iglesias proposarà un pacte postelectoral a ERC i el PSC

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència