According to El Mundo, 57.4% of Spaniards support a legal, negotiated referendum

For the first time, in the whole of Spain more people favour a "legal, negotiated" referendum than are against it: 57.4% of Spaniards would like to see a "legal referendum, negotiated with the Spanish government", while 37.9% oppose it, according to an opinion poll published by Madrid daily El Mundo. In Catalonia, the figure is significantly higher, with three out of every four in favour of a negotiated referendum.

Taking a closer look at the figures, it is interesting to note that four out of ten PP voters also favour a negotiated referendum, a similar figure to Ciudadanos voters, while 59.2% of the PSOE’s electorate would also be in favour, and 87.9% of Units Podem.

Support for independence is another matter, however. According to El Mundo, 33.5% of Catalans support independence, while 58.3% are in favour of maintaining the status quo. The opinion poll also shows that, for Spain as a whole, 80.4% of the public oppose independence, while 14.2% support it.

In any case, most Catalans and Spaniards believe that the current process will not result in independence for Catalonia. The poll was conducted between 23 and 26 October. In other words, before the Catalan Parliament declared independence.