Another lost year for infrastructure in Catalonia

Top employers' group states that Spain’s public spending neglects Catalonia

ARA Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The Catalan employers’ association Foment del Treball (Business Promotion) reported yesterday that 2017 was another "lost year" with regards to infrastructure investment in Catalonia, adding to a decades-long deficit in public spending. In recent years, however, the situation has worsened because, in addition to the traditionally insufficient investment in the case of Catalonia, there have been Spain-wide cutbacks in expenditures, which have hit “an all-time low“. Thus, if in 2009 infrastructure investment as a percentage of total public spending was 12%, it is now at 5%.

Foment laid the blame equally at the feet of the central government and the Generalitat, but the responsibility is not exactly the same. The association itself admitted that in recent years investment by Spain in Catalan infrastructure has been between 10% and 13%, despite this territory contributing 19% of Spanish GDP. It should be remembered that this is so because successive Spanish governments have failed to comply with the third additional clause of the Catalan Statute, which states that for seven years Spain had to invest in Catalonia the equivalent of its contribution to GDP —that is, 19%. Spain’s former finance minister Cristóbal Montoro used to justify this non-compliance citing the Constitutional Court, which in its ruling against the Statute said that this clause could not be obligatory for the central government because it could not condition the drafting of the Spanish budget by Congress. The result of the ruling and the unwillingness of the PP aborted the timid recovery of the investment that had been made during 2007-2011, despite never having reached full compliance with the letter of the Catalan Statute.

Therefore, now we are beginning to suffer the consequences of all these years of low spending. From a list of 100 strategic infrastructure projects issued by Foment in 2015, only three have been finished by 2018, and progress made in only a dozen more. The Mediterranean railway corridor, new road and rail access to the Port of Barcelona, the widening of the N-340, the N-II in Girona, the connection of the A-2 with the C-32 and that of the A-2 with the AP-7 in Castellbisbal, and the completion of the B-40 are just some of the pending infrastructure projects in Catalonia.

This list should serve as the basis for a common front against Madrid to put pressure on the new Minister of Business Promotion, José Lluis Ábalos, who used to support the Mediterranean Corridor when he was in the opposition. It would be interesting if the Parliament were to hold a single-topic debate on the lack of infrastructure investment suffered by Catalonia, and see what positions are taken by PSC, Ciudadanos, and the PP.

The Generalitat, for its part, should move forward according to its capabilities in identifying which are the strategic infrastructure projects that must be developed, and earmark resources for them, or at least lay the groundwork to do so in the near future.

The Catalan economy is competing in a global economy with leading regions where elements that favor competitiveness, such as good communication and transport networks, can tip the balance. And the opportunities missed today will not be seen again.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

La vinyeta de Manel Fontdevila

Manel Fontdevila

2

Els Mossos alerten contra l'última moda viral: sortir d'un cotxe en marxa per...

3

El germà de Toni Comín mor a Bèlgica acompanyat de la seva família

4

Més de 70 morts en uns incendis devastadors a prop d’Atenes

5

Una sentència del TSJC prohibeix col·locar una estelada en una plaça de Sant...

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Els deures d’estiu de Pedro Sánchez segons el PDECat'

Antoni Bassas

7

Els diputats suspesos per Llarena ja no cobren del Parlament

8

La història de Catalunya que no hauria de repetir-se més

Antoni Bassas

9

Un casal de Nou Barris denuncia que un grup de neonazis els ha intentat assaltar

10

Desallotgen el gran nucli de barraques del costat de la plaça de les Glòries

El + comentat

1

Els diputats suspesos per Llarena ja no cobren del Parlament

23 Comentaris

2

Mugrons lliures

10 Comentaris

3

PSC i comuns exigeixen a Aragonès que participi en el Consell de Política Fiscal...

8 Comentaris

4

L'Audiència de Navarra manté la llibertat provisional per al guàrdia civil de la...

23 Comentaris

5

La llet crua

15 Comentaris

6

Iceta diu que Puigdemont vol "mantenir la tensió" i es pregunta si estava "més...

15 Comentaris

7

El CGPJ premia Lamela amb una plaça fixa al Suprem

11 Comentaris

8

Més de 70 morts en uns incendis devastadors a prop d’Atenes

14 Comentaris

9

Casado es reuneix amb Aznar a la seu del PP

13 Comentaris

10

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Els deures d’estiu de Pedro Sánchez segons el PDECat'

3 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La Generalitat i l'Ajuntament de Barcelona reprenen la Comissió Bilateral després de dos anys

Another lost year for infrastructure in Catalonia

Venen tres dies de calor intensa

Menys vols per la vaga de Ryanair

Barcelona, 48 hores sense taxis contra les llicències VTC

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest | Publicitat | Qui som | Privacitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència