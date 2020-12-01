Barcelona to take in 50 immigrants from the Canary Islands

The State, which is authorising the transfer to the Peninsula for the first time, will pay the costs of care

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Spanish government has authorised the immediate transfer to Barcelona of 50 people who had arrived in the Canary Islands on dinghies and canoes  in the last few weeks. This year alone more than 15,500 people have arrived on the archipelago in precarious boats mainly from Senegal, Mauritania and the Sahara. This has led to a humanitarian crisis on the Arguineguín dock in Gran Canaria, where at one point over 2,000 people were spending the night. This is the first time that the state has authorised the transfer of migrants to the Peninsula, and in fact only ten days ago the Spanish Minister of Home Affairs, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ruled out the transfer.

According to a press release from the City Council, the 50 people will be housed in a municipal reception facility. When they arrive, social care professionals will take their details and provide initial care to cover their immediate basic needs (food, hydration, medical and psychological care) and to be able to detect medium-term needs. The objective is to evaluate the psychological and emotional state of these people, the social state in order to detect possible situations of violence, and also the state of health, in order to detect untreated diseases and uncontrolled pregnancies, among others. In addition, efforts will be made to identify persons requiring a proactive and specialised follow-up and, if necessary, to process the application for asylum.

The municipality will be responsible for providing the infrastructure for the accommodation and the State will cover the associated social care costs. Barcelona has made itself available to the State on numerous occasions to collaborate in the reception of migrants.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. download (42)

    More doubts than certainties about the new hospital in Madrid

  2. Vista aèria de Santa Pau

    Less populated territories demand looser mobility restrictions for bank holiday weekend

  3. EL REPTE DE POTENCIAR LA RECERCA El Barcelona Institute of Science and Technology neix de la col·laboració de sis dels principals centres de recerca catalans, que consideren que és el moment de fer un salt endavant i impulsar projectes científics més transversals per aconseguir més competitivitat internacional.

    Greece and Poland exceed Spain's investment in R&D for first time

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Les marques de cotxes més (i menys) fiables del 2020

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

64 Comentaris

5

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

62 Comentaris

6

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

7

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

60 Comentaris

8

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

9

Els afiliats de JxCat fan Borràs presidenciable per àmplia majoria

52 Comentaris

10

Sánchez aprovarà els pressupostos amb ERC

51 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

‘Pigmalió’, en homenatge a Pompeu Fabra (1969)

"El Batxillerat català deixa fora el 40% de la història d'Espanya"

“Poetes i programadors del món, uniu-vos!”

L'autoestima del Girona es recupera jugant amb foc (1-0)

Tensió a Europa sobre la prohibició d’esquiar per Nadal