Publicitat
Publicitat

Catalonia's industrial boom boosts exports to all-time high

In 2017 exports shot up 8.7%, the highest rate of growth in six years

ÀLEX FONT MANTÉ Barcelona

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The good pace of Catalan industry in 2017 allowed Catalonia to set a new export record. Specifically, sales abroad grew 8.7% during 2017, far above the 2% that it had grown the year before. A year before exporting business organizations, like AMEC, had voiced their concern about slow foreign sales, but during 2017 exports soared.
In fact, the 8.7% increase last year was the largest hike in exports since 2011.

This vitality allowed Catalonia to close the year with a 25.6% share of Spanish exports; in other words, Catalonia accounted for one of every four euros that Spain exported. The Spanish region with the next highest share was Andalusia, with less than half of Catalonia's total: 11.2%.

As a result, Catalonia was the autonomous community that contributed the most to the growth of Spanish exports. Specifically, one quarter (2.2 percentage points) of the almost 8.9% rise in Spanish exports was due to Catalonia.

The latest data published had already indicated that the industry had closed the year very strongly, at close to a 5% pace, which surpassed the growth of the first quarters of the year. Those figures were not affected by the political clash between Catalonia and Spain and surprised experts in the sector. One of the explanations for this strong showing was the growing dynamism of the European economy, the main client for Catalan exports. Today the data confirm that this has resulted in the strong figures for the Catalan foreign sector.

The sectors that drove exports the most were the "usual suspects": chemical products (which grew some 7% and accounted for nearly 26% of Catalan exports last year), capital goods (which grew by 3.2% and represented 19% of the total), and the automotive sector (which after rising 8% accounted for more than 15% of foreign sales).

Trade deficit moderates

These figures, however, do not conceal a structural problem in the foreign sector: the trade deficit. That is, Catalonia systematically imports more products than it exports. The good news is that the deficit was curbed last year, though very slightly, as imports increased at a slower rate: exports rose 8.7% and imports 8.3%.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

Anna Gabriel: "No aniré al Suprem. Em persegueixen per la meva activitat política...

2

El TC anul·la les 'beques Wert' de la Lomce per estudiar en castellà a Catalunya

3

El boom industrial de Catalunya dispara les exportacions fins a un nou rècord...

4

Rajoy defensa la violència policial de l'1-O: "Què esperaven que fes, l'Estat?"

5

Un guàrdia civil nega que els veïns de Castellgalí utilitzessin la violència...

6

El cas Falciani, l'informàtic que Espanya no va voler extradir a Suïssa perquè se...

7

Santiago Sierra denuncia a la fira ARCO l'existència de presos polítics a Espanya

8

Els nacionalistes flamencs conviden Puigdemont al Parlament belga davant la...

9

Els experts apunten que la justícia suïssa denegarà l'extradició de Gabriel si hi...

10

Que feliç que podràs estar amb els teus fills...

Empar Moliner

El + comentat

1

Anna Gabriel: "No aniré al Suprem. Em persegueixen per la meva activitat política...

103 Comentaris

2

Rajoy defensa la violència policial de l'1-O: "Què esperaven que fes, l'Estat?"

49 Comentaris

3

Millo assegura que la Policia Nacional "ha estat al servei de tots els catalans"

35 Comentaris

4

El TC anul·la les 'beques Wert' de la Lomce per estudiar en castellà a Catalunya

33 Comentaris

5

José Zaragoza (PSC): "Per què Puigdemont pot fugir a Brussel·les i les empreses...

25 Comentaris

6

Foment promet un doble soterrament de vies de la R2 i la R4 a l'Hospitalet

13 Comentaris

7

Un alt càrrec del govern valencià compara la número dos del PP amb "un ximpanzé...

9 Comentaris

8

La mesa ajorna la tramitació del canvi legal per investir Puigdemont a l'espera...

9 Comentaris

9

Un guàrdia civil nega que els veïns de Castellgalí utilitzessin la violència...

18 Comentaris

10

Artur Mas queda en llibertat sense fiança tot i reivindicar que el referèndum de...

17 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Sofia Goggia, nova campiona olímpica de descens

Torna el fred intens i s'acaben les nevades

El Minipop 2018 se celebrarà de l’1 al 3 de juny a Tarragona

Suïssa no expulsarà Anna Gabriel perquè se l'acusa d'un "delicte polític"

Catalonia's industrial boom boosts exports to all-time high

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència