This is how Comirnaty, the vaccine against covid that is administered in Catalonia, works

Everything is ready for Sunday, when the vaccination against covid-19 will start in Catalonia. Although we will still have to wait to achieve the much desired herd immunity, this is a first step towards controlling the pandemic and reducing mortality. The development of coronavirus vaccines has been an unprecedented challenge and a race to get a vaccine in record time. This has been possible thanks to all the previous research done. This is how Comirnaty works: the name given to the Pfizer vaccine that is starting to be administered in Catalonia on Sunday.

Which vaccine will be administered?

Within the framework of the European strategy of vaccines, agreements have been reached with six pharmaceutical companies for the purchase of vaccines against covid-19 once it has been proved that they are safe and effective. If all the agreements are completed, the EU will have around 2,000 million doses available from various manufacturers, which will be made available as they are approved. Currently, the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech is the one that has obtained the authorization from the European Agency of the Medicine (EME) and it is the one that will be administered in Catalonia from December 27th giving priority to the most vulnerable groups of the population.

Who will be vaccinated first?

As the quantity of vaccines will be limited at first - 700,000 doses in the first stage, which goes from January to March, and then will progressively increase -, an order of priority has been established for the population groups to be vaccinated in this first stage:

Residents and health and social care personnel working in homes for the elderly and for the care of major dependent people.

Front-line health and social care personnel.

Other health and social-health personnel.

Major dependent people (those with degree 3 of dependency) who are not institutionalized.

The first doses of vaccines will be for the first two groups and as more doses become available, the rest will be vaccinated. On the 27th, the first 1595 doses of vaccine will arrive. The vaccination process will start in the Feixa Llarga care home in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat, which has no covid cases. Every Monday the Catalan Government expects that 60,000 doses of the vaccine will arrive and be distributed throughout the country and will be administered by more than 5,000 nursing professionals who have volunteered.

What is the mechanism of action of the vaccine?

The commercial name of the vaccine is Comirnaty, because of the first letters of covid and the messenger RNA molecule (mRNA), which contains the instructions to produce a protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, as explained on the website of the Spanish Agency of Medicines. The Pfizer vaccine does not have the virus itself, and cannot cause the disease.

When a person receives the vaccine, some of their cells will read the mRNA instructions and temporarily produce the protein. The person's immune system will recognize this protein as foreign and produce antibodies and T cells to defend itself. So when you come in contact with the coronavirus, your immune system will recognize it and be prepared to defend itself.