Budgets with largest ever social spending approved by large majority in Spanish Congress and now await ratification by Senate

Sánchez gets 188 'ayes' with backing ERC, Bildu, PNV and PDECat, 12 more than needed

2 min. Madrid Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

Pedro Sanchez got his first budget through Parliament. They have taken two years and still need to go through the Senate, but the Spanish government will certainly have this ball of oxygen until the end of this term. After a week without any surprises, in which the debate on partial amendments has been buried by other issues on the political agenda, the Congress of Deputies on Thursday approved all sections of the accounts for 2021 with the backing of the same parties as voted Sánchez in as president. The result is an expansive budget with record social spending and a significant increase in investment for Catalonia compared to the 2018 budget of the People's Party's Cristóbal Montoro.

At the last minute, ERC withdrew the amendment to leave the royal family - whose income is increased - and the constitutional court without a budged. This means the budget received the backing of ERC, PDECat, PNV, EH Bildu, Compromís, Más País, Nueva Canarias, PRC and Teruel Existe. An unprecedented absolute majority that Sánchez could hardly have imagined at the beginning of the legislature. A total of 188 votes in favour - in the end it was one vote short of the 189 agreed upon due to the absence of a deputy - 12 over the absolute majority. At the same time, the three right-wing parties - PP, Vox and Ciudadanos, which joined at the last minute - barricaded itself in the no, along with Junts per Catalunya, the CUP, Coalición Canaria and BNG, which in January facilitated Sánchez's investiture by abstaining. In this case there were no abstentions.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Encesa dels llums de Nadal a Barcelona

    Green light for mobility throughout Catalonia during the Christmas holidays

  2. Tensió a Europa sobre la prohibició d’esquiar per Nadal

    France calls on Spain and Switzerland to close ski resorts

  3. La portaveu adjunta de Vox al Congrés, Macarena Olona, ha replicat al diputat socialista Odón Elorza, que ha vinculat el xat amb Santiago Abascal.

    Former Spanish army officials call on Whatsapp group to "shoot 26 million sons of bitches"

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

Antoni Bassas

3

Kilian Jornet: "Em vaig marejar molt i vaig necessitar atenció mèdica"

Àlex Gozalbo

4

Kilian Jornet abandona el repte #KilianPhantasm24h

Àlex Gozalbo

5

Científics catalans troben l’explicació a la cura inesperada d'alguns malalts de...

6

Mor Montserrat Carulla, degana de les actrius catalanes

Laura Serra

7

6 sabatilles d'anar per casa que no hauràs de llençar a les escombraries quan...

8

Catalunya guanya facturació gràcies al trasllat d'empreses i Madrid en perd

9

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'El doctor Argimon i la crua realitat'

Antoni Bassas

10

Catalunya manté el confinament municipal de cap de setmana quinze dies més

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

284 Comentaris

2

L'acord entre ERC i el PSOE preveu que Catalunya rebi 2.339 milions d'euros en...

121 Comentaris

3

El Sabadell es planta i trenca negociacions amb el BBVA

66 Comentaris

4

L'ARA celebra deu anys de periodisme "lliure, compromès, útil i rigorós"

64 Comentaris

5

Una setantena d'excomandaments de l'exèrcit es queixen al rei, per carta, del...

62 Comentaris

6

Catalunya manté el confinament municipal de cap de setmana quinze dies més

62 Comentaris

7

Els Mossos redueixen amb una Taser una noia a l'entrada d'un centre mèdic de Sabadell

61 Comentaris

8

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: "Si entres en una botiga i parles castellà no t'atenen"

61 Comentaris

9

Revés a Educació: la justícia obliga preventivament a renovar sis anys els...

60 Comentaris

10

L’apropiació narcisista de l’independentisme

57 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Europa reivindica la fiabilidad de su proceso de vacunación ante el Reino Unido y Hungría

El Govern planteja als partits suspendre les eleccions només en cas d'agreujament extrem de la pandèmia

'Dune', 'Matrix 4' i tots els títols de Warner del 2021 s'estrenaran alhora als cinemes i HBO Max

"Catalunya frena la desescalada", portada de l'ARA

La Fiscalia demana presó provisional per a Rafael Amargo