Coronavirus outbreak in Tremp retirement home raises death toll to 40

The covid-19 outbreak detected at the Fiella retirement home in Tremp has already caused 40 deaths since 19 November. Six new deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Currently, the outbreak is still active and a total of 94 residents and 43 workers have been tested positive for covid-19. The Health Department agreed to intervene the Fiella-Sant Hospital Foundation's old people's home in Tremp on November 28th after it grew from 57 positive cases to 150 in one week. Thus, the direction and management of the centre was assumed by the Health Services Management instead of the current manager, the Sant Hospital de Tremp Foundation - Fiella Foundation.

With this intervention, the necessary staff has been provided by the new manager and the current staff of the centre has been placed under its direction, which is coordinated with the healthcare management of the Hospital Comarcal del Pallars. In addition, the support of primary care and the Emergency Medical System was activated. Today, the old people's home functions as a hospital, and includes three daily shifts of doctors and nurses. In addition, the few residents without covid-19 have been transferred to other residences.