The cultural sector will 'officiate' a mass in the church of Santa Anna in Barcelona

The Assembly of Cultural Workers, which was born from the demonstrations of recent weeks to denounce the closure and restrictions of theatres, is organising a liturgical, artistic and unyielding event in the church of Santa Anna on Friday, November 20th, at 7 p.m. The motto is "Together in diversity in favour of the most vulnerable".

The participants will include actress Imma Colomer, singers and actresses Yolanda and Kathy Sey, pianist Clara Peya and choreographer Ariadna Peya, the Comando Señoras, baritone Enric Castignani and regular musician of Santa Anna, Antoni Olaf Sabater. The ARTtransforma entity, TNC and Davide Carnevali will also participate - the latter will lend a text -, together with circus artist Oriol Sabaté, artist Marc Vilajuana and actor Moha Amazian.

The sector wants to critizice "the arbitrary nature" of the restrictions, the "insufficient subsidies" and also "the lack of respect for citizens and workers", as actor Enric Cambray told ARA. "They are playing with people's work" and generating a great "emotional malaise". On the subsidy confusion, which has now been backtracked to improve the application, Cambray asked "to explain the rules well, because now we know the intention and on intention we cannot live. "We hope that the aid is better," he insists.

At the event, a manifesto will be read calling for "economic support for all cultural workers, not on a first-come first-serve basis", for the Generalitat to pay for all events cancelled or postponed, for "an inter-departmental working group" to be set up in order to propose subsidies and recovery actions, for a 2% budget slice to be set aside for the cultural sector, and for "the immediate reopening of all jobs". The declaration also asks the state government to help the sector emerge from the crisis, and points to the need for a basic income.

In order to avoid the situation that occurred during the crowded mass in the Sagrada Familia, and following the latest regulations that affect acts of worship, the maximum capacity will be of 100 people. The event will be broadcasted on streaming.