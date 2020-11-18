ERC is the best rated party with the most capacity to govern Catalonia, according to the CIS

The CIS survey published on Wednesday points towards ERC as the political party best positioned for the Catalan elections on February 14th. The survey does not include a voting intention estimate - it does not show what the election result would be -, but it does place the Republicans as the party that 20.5% of those polled would vote for, ahead of the PSC (15.2%), the Comuns (8.7%), Cs (8.2%) and JxCat (8.1%). Likewise, ERC appears as the party that inspires more trust (21%), the one that better defines the interests of the country (21.4%), and the party that has more capacity to govern Catalonia (23.3%). The survey also places the Republican formation as the one that has better leaders (23.3%). As a matter of fact Junqueras is valued as the best leader and the only one that passes the exam, with a 5,3 mark.



In the same survey, the independence of Catalonia appears as the main problem of Catalan people. A 23.5% of the citizens polled have marked it as their first option, ahead of those that have preferred to single out the economic crisis (11.8), the health problems derived from Covid-19 and the lack of resources to face the pandemic (17.4), and the national health service (3.9). The relationship between Catalonia and Spain, however, appears as the eighth problem; 2.9% of respondents have marked it as their first option.