ERC is the best rated party with the most capacity to govern Catalonia, according to the CIS

Independence is the country's first problem, for 23.5% of respondents

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The CIS survey published on Wednesday points towards ERC as the political party best positioned for the Catalan elections on February 14th. The survey does not include a voting intention estimate - it does not show what the election result would be -, but it does place the Republicans as the party that 20.5% of those polled would vote for, ahead of the PSC (15.2%), the Comuns (8.7%), Cs (8.2%) and JxCat (8.1%). Likewise, ERC appears as the party that inspires more trust (21%), the one that better defines the interests of the country (21.4%), and the party that has more capacity to govern Catalonia (23.3%). The survey also places the Republican formation as the one that has better leaders (23.3%). As a matter of fact Junqueras is valued as the best leader and the only one that passes the exam, with a 5,3 mark. 

In the same survey, the independence of Catalonia appears as the main problem of Catalan people. A 23.5% of the citizens polled have marked it as their first option, ahead of those that have preferred to single out the economic crisis (11.8), the health problems derived from Covid-19 and the lack of resources to face the pandemic (17.4), and the national health service (3.9). The relationship between Catalonia and Spain, however, appears as the eighth problem; 2.9% of respondents have marked it as their first option.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. LIVE | Sanchez compares Casado to Trump

  2. Spanish aerospace satellite gets lost in space

  3. Seu del BBVA a Madrid.

    BBVA, the new Catalan financial giant

El + vist

1

“Els 200 panettones que tenia fets a la pastisseria, els vaig vendre de cop quan...

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre el confinament, restriccions i toc...

3

Dones de 43 anys de mitjana amb símptomes durant més de mig any: el perfil més...

4

Mainat ha tornat a casa seva: "Han rebentat la caixa forta i s'ho han emportat tot"

5

Salut proposarà que bars, cultura i esports puguin tornar a obrir a partir de dilluns

6

Madrid maquilla les dades de contagis ometent milers de casos diaris

7

Les arrels del Vell Continent

8

Osona, en situació "alarmant": la comarca amb més contagis de Catalunya

9

Una jornada educativa “inèdita”

10

Carles d'Anglaterra li va dir a Lady Di que no l'estimava la nit abans del casament

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre el confinament, restriccions i toc...

280 Comentaris

2

Els que no es fan enrere

112 Comentaris

3

Trapero torna a ser el cap dels Mossos

61 Comentaris

4

La Generalitat destinarà 100 milions a apujar el sou dels funcionaris

56 Comentaris

5

Menysprear els electors

54 Comentaris

6

L'aposta aeroespacial espanyola es perd a l'espai al cap de vuit minuts d'enlairar-se

53 Comentaris

7

Dubtes sobre la baixada real de contagis a Madrid

50 Comentaris

8

BBVA negocia amb el Banc Sabadell per ser líder a Catalunya

49 Comentaris

9

Salut proposarà que bars, cultura i esports puguin tornar a obrir a partir de dilluns

47 Comentaris

10

El Govern prorroga 10 dies més el tancament de bars i teatres

46 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Mossos inspector Jordi Arasa is now head of Tedax after being removed from riot police

Pfizer now says its vaccine is 95% effective

Brussels approves Sanchez's budgets but warns him of excessive public debt

La revista 'People' proclama Michael B. Jordan l'home viu més sexi del món

“Hem passat de tenir 3.000 alumnes abans de la pandèmia a tenir-ne uns 100"