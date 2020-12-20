Europe begins to shield itself from the new covid variant in the United Kingdom

The Netherlands, Italy, and Belgium have announced a ban on flights to the British Isles

Europe is starting to be concerned about the new variant of covid-19 identified in the UK and which, according to UK authorities, is 70% more contagious. After Prime Minister Boris Johnson increased restrictive measures on Saturday and warned of the rapid transmission of this new variant, some European governments have already begun to take action on Sunday. The Netherlands, Belgium and Italy have cut off communications with British territory. Other countries are considering it.

The Dutch government has banned air transport with the United Kingdom from 6 a.m. and until 1 January 2021. Mark Rutte's government move has been announced after Dutch health authorities confirmed at least one case of the same SARS-Cov-2 variant believed to be responsible for the exponential growth of infections in London and southeast England in recent weeks. The Dutch health ministry has said that the case of the new variant was identified in early December and is being investigated.

For its part, Belgium has gone a little further: Brussels has suspended flights and also trains connecting with the British Isles. The measure will be applied as of midnight this Sunday. Meanwhile, Germany and France have indicated that they are "seriously" considering enacting similar measures.

In the case of Italy, it was Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio who announced that all travel from the United Kingdom would be suspended. "As a government, we have an obligation to protect Italians. That's why, after the British government has given notice, we are about to sign the flight suspension order with the United Kingdom", Di Maio said in a Twitter message.

The air transport ban, a unilateral measure like those taken by the different European states at the beginning of the pandemic, is established to limit the arrival of this variant of the virus from the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed early this morning that it is in contact with the British authorities to share information on the new variant. According to the WHO, this new variant has also been located in Denmark and Australia. From London, however, it is insisted on that there is no evidence that it causes a more serious illness or higher mortality.

More restrictions in London

The exponential spread of the new variant has led Boris Johnson's government to opt for total lockdown in all 32 districts of the British capital and the counties of Kent, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Surrey, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, Rother and Hastings, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex and Peterborough. This Sunday, the British health minister justified the restrictions by saying that "unfortunately, the new variant is out of control. We had to get back in control and the only way to do that is to restrict contact".

For this reason, Johnson ordered on Saturday the closure of all non-essential services and the obligation to stay home, except to go to work when teleworking is not possible, for health emergencies, or to buy food. The measures, which were already even harder from the end of March to June, and then during November and until December 2, will be extended, for the time being, for two weeks. They affect between 18 and 20 million people. Christmas will be affected. And, as the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, stated on Saturday afternoon, the capital will experience the saddest holidays "since the Second World War".

Yesterday afternoon, internet forums and Facebook groups of Catalans living in the United Kingdom spread confusion about the possible ban on leaving the country by air, especially for all those living in the affected districts who already have their tickets bought and are about to return home for Christmas. In theory, the Johnson government has recommended that you should not travel abroad if you are in zone 4, but, at the moment, there is no explicit ban. A fact that once again highlights the same inconsistency that was experienced weeks ago in Catalonia, where it was possible to fly from Barcelona in London but not move from Barcelona to Tarragona, for example. In the same way, for the moment, one could fly to Barcelona but not go, for example, to Edinburgh or, much closer, to Cambridge or Oxford.

Chaos at train stations

Johnson's announcement, which limits mobility to a minimum, has in recent hours caused chaotic scenes in London's main train stations, with thousands of people trying to leave before midnight.

Passengers have been confronted with overcrowded carriages just minutes after UK Medical Director Chris  Whitty said at the press conference with Premier Johnson that "people considering leaving the level 4 areas would now have to unpack and stay at home" - the opposite of what actually happened. The announcements over the loudspeakers at the stations warned travellers that social distancing "would not be possible" due to the enormous volume of passengers on board the trains.

