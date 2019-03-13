European Court of Human Rights to consider appeal by Valtònyc, the rapper convicted of glorifying terrorism with his lyrics

The Mallorcan rap singer took his case against Spain to the European court for violating his freedom of expression

1 min.

The lawyer Gonzalo Boye, acting on behalf of the rapper Valtònyc —real name Josep Miquel Arenas— informed the ACN [Agència Catalana de Notícies] that the European Court of Human Rights has agreed to hear his case. Court sources have not confirmed Boye’s claim, though they stated that agreeing to consider a case does not imply it has been formally accepted. Valtònyc filed his appeal with the Strasbourg-based court last October, alleging that Spain had violated his freedom of expression by sentencing him to three and a half years in prison for the crimes of glorifying terrorism, insulting the Crown and making threats through his lyrics.

Valtònyc is currently living in Brussels, where he fled in order to evade prison and where he is still subject to a European Arrest Warrant [EAW] as he awaits the Belgian court’s final ruling on his extradition. The EAW is bogged down in the Ghent Court of Appeal, pending a ruling on a preliminary question it sent to the Court of Justice of the European Union enquiring how it should apply Spanish law regarding the glorification of terrorism, while simultaneously deciding on how to proceed with the arrest warrant.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

El judici al Procés, en directe

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Trapero: «Nosaltres no dissolem manifestacions,...

3

Puigdemont recupera la promesa del seu retorn si és eurodiputat

4

Puigdemont pot tornar amb immunitat europea?

5

Una noia denuncia que un home es va masturbar davant d’ella en un tren i ningú li...

6

El comercial d'una impremta vincula Òmnium i el Govern per la publicitat de l'1-O

7

El Suprem reconeix el dret de Santi Vidal a reincorporar-se a la carrera judicial...

8

Una empresa gallega ressuscita el 600 en format elèctric

9

Urkullu, a Puigdemont: "Vaig jurar dir la veritat, vaig dir la veritat i està...

10

Poble Lliure es presenta al 28-A i obre una crisi a la CUP

El + comentat

1

El judici al Procés, en directe

517 Comentaris

2

L'independentisme màgic torna

36 Comentaris

3

Puigdemont recupera la promesa del seu retorn si és eurodiputat

58 Comentaris

4

L'esquerra alternativa madrilenya alça la veu contra el judici del Procés: "No hi...

17 Comentaris

5

Un gos perillós mossega un nen de set anys en un parc infantil de Barcelona

12 Comentaris

6

Poble Lliure es presenta al 28-A i obre una crisi a la CUP

16 Comentaris

7

La dreta veta l'activista adolescent pel clima Greta Thunberg al Parlament Europeu

12 Comentaris

8

Casado defensa el concert econòmic basc perquè “no es pot qüestionar” la Constitució

12 Comentaris

9

L'autodeterminació no és delicte

9 Comentaris

10

Urkullu, a Puigdemont: "Vaig jurar dir la veritat, vaig dir la veritat i està...

7 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La Fiscalia demana que es dedueixi fals testimoni després de l'interrogatori al responsable de Difusió

L’anàlisi d’Antoni Bassas: ‘Puigdemont o què pots fer amb la llibertat que tens’

Millo lamenta "l'allau d'insults i amenaces" arran del seu testimoni al Suprem

El Govern aposta per extremar les accions de comunicació amb els veïns quan s'instal·lin nous centres de 'menes'

Duran i Lleida: "Convergència i Unió ha autodestruït el seu espai polític"