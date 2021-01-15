Government and parties postpone Feb. 14 elections until May 30

Postponing the election from February 14 to May 30. This is the formal proposal that the Government has made this Friday to the Catalan political groups represented in the Catalan Parliament. It has done it in the third official meeting of the parties, where all the formations have explained their points of view. The proposal of the Government generates a wide consensus with one exception: the PSC is opposed to it. The Socialists see the change as electioneering and believe that, if it has to be postponed, it should be done in March at the latest. They did not clarify whether they would contest the decision.

The meeting began with an intervention by the vice-president of the Government and acting President, Pere Aragonès. According to witnesses, during the first speech he only explained that his idea was to postpone the elections until May or June, but without giving the exact date. However, most of the parties have demanded more precision from the government and finally he has specified that the idea was to hold them on May 30th.

The Minister for Health, Alba Vergés, also took part in the meeting, defending that epidemiologically it would be the most advisable thing to do. According to her it will be less cold, there will be less contagion and the impact of the vaccination will be "already quantifiable". She mentioned, however, that there are still several uncertainties about the spread of the virus, such as the new strains that have been detected.

PSC rejection

The meeting was attended by representatives of all the groups present in the Parliament. The PSC was the only party that opposed the idea of the Government and made a counter-proposal. The Socialists said they accepted the change of date, but only if elections were celebrated earlier. In particular, they wanted the date to be no later than 14 or 21 March. In a media appearance after the meeting, PSC leader Miquel Iceta argued that there were no "epidemiological criteria" to justify the decision. He did not specify, however, whether they intended to challenge the postponement. 

Once the postponement of the elections has been confirmed, there is now only one thing that could upset the government's plans. If someone challenged the decision in court, the legal and political mess would be guaranteed. In fact, this Thursday the Spanish government flirted with this idea. This Friday, however, the decision of the Moncloa was to remain silent,  Mariona Ferrer i Fornells reports. Government sources point out that they have nothing to say at the moment and that replies correspond to the parties themselves. Vox is already studying the electoral challenge, although they have not yet made a decision. "If we find a loophole, we will challenge it", the extreme right-wing leader Santiago Abascal proclaimed on Friday, Anna Mascaró reports.

Extraordinary Government Meeting

Following this Friday's meeting in Parliament, the governemtn is scheduled to hold an extraordinary meeting from 5 p.m. onwards, followed by a media appearance. The postponement is now officially the chosen scenario.

