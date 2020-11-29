Griezmann: 60 games and an interview to get him going

Barça has won Osasuna by 4 to 0, a good game marked by both Griezmann, author of a great goal and a great set up, and by a viral tribute of Messi towards Maradona. Koeman has maintained the usual system, with Pedri as pivot and Mingueza, who has played again, and who already knows that he will play whilst the starting lineup does not stop injuring themselves.

Verbalizing never fails. After breaking the silence in an interview with Jorge Valdano, Griezmann has scored twice in one week. In Kiev he completed the scoring (0-4), and against Osasuna he scored his best goal as a culé thanks to a great shot from the front of the area. The Frenchman has needed to speak out of the field to start doing so on the pitch. However, he still has work to do to colour his legacy at the Camp Nou. So far, although he has had many chances (60 games), he has racked up 19 goals, six assists and - worse - too many signs of incompatibility. Go, Antoine, keep expressing yourself.

A perfect tribute. With the stadiums empty of life, it's hard to pay tribute to the myths who are no longer by our side. The other day, the San Paolo, the temple of Naples, mourned the loss of its greatest idol, Diego Armando Maradona. El Pelusa has left, and football has to say goodbye to him in a strange context. Today the Barça played the Cant dels ocells on the PA system, and displayed a carpet of flowers and Diego's shirt in the stands. However, without people, everything is only half done. That's why we have to thank Leo Messi for putting his personal stamp on his compatriot's tribute. A great goal and a Newell's shirt on the line when the game was already dying. Pity about the yellow card of Mateu Lahoz. Damned regulation.

Allergy to 4-3-3. Or, in other words, 4-2-3-1 as a dogma. Koeman does not follow what many coaches say about the game systems: for the Dutch they are not interpretable, flexible or directly an invention of the press to categorize. The Wembley hero is not satisfied with the poor results and lack of personnel to distribute the players on the field in another way. That's why he places Pedri, who is a half-pointer, at the double pivot, or ignores an inside player like Riqui Puig even in a hellish calendar context. On the day that coincided with the tenth anniversary of one of the best games of the 4-3-3 allignment (the 5-0 to the Madrid of Mourinho), Barça is left to play without midfielders of The Masia. Nevertheless, they scored. And this is unquestionable.

There is a midfielder. Beyond Messi, the representative of The Masia in the Barça line-up against Osasuna has been Óscar Mingueza. The midfielder of Valladolid made his debut with the first team in Kiev, and has repeated in the Liga, where he has also made a very worthy performance. It is necessary to remember that the players' place in the team is more fruit of urgency than of a convinced bet. This does not diminish the fact that he should be applauded for the way he is responding to the level. Moreover, it looks like he will have time to get bored of it, since right now Koeman does not have any professional midfielders available, since Lenglet has also fallen, and joins the already known casualties of Piqué, Umtiti and Araujo.