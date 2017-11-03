Publicitat
Publicitat

In support of the legitimate government of Catalonia

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Yesterday, members of the government of Catalonia were sent to prison as the result of a judicial process in which they were charged with rebellion following the proclamation of the Republic. This is a devastating event that takes us back to other dramatic moments in our history. Besides the vice president, seven ministers and a former minister being held without bail, the rest of the Catalan government and President Carles Puigdemont are in Belgium, pending the issue of an international arrest warrant. To complete the picture, next week the Speaker of the Catalan Parliament and five members of the Parliamentary Bureau will be called to testify in court, in connection with the same allegations. The country’s highest authorities, together with the leaders of Catalonia’s two largest civil society organisations are currently subject to repressive measures that presage a dark future.

For the sake of democracy and peace, the members of the legitimate government of Catalonia must be released and, together with those in exile, allowed to resume their duties. The Parliament of Catalonia must be restored to its normal sovereign status. The charges against hundreds of mayors, public officials and private citizens must be dropped. And the scenes of violence against the public, such as those which took place during the holding of the referendum on 1 October, must not be repeated.

The international institutions ought to realise that Catalonia is a nation, it is not an invention and that its legitimate demands for democracy to resolve the conflict with Spain ought to be addressed. The Catalan nation will not be silenced through repressive means. Both its democratic and national rights must be respected in a climate of civility and tolerance.

This text has been published jointly by over twenty newspapers

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

EN DIRECTE: La proclamació de la República i la resposta de l'Estat

2

A treballar per guanyar la llibertat

Oriol Junqueras

3

La jutge envia a presó mig Govern i veu el Procés com un pla delictiu

4

Condemnes internacionals per l'empresonament d'un govern legítim

5

Qui és l'home que acompanya Carles Puigdemont a Brussel·les?

6

La fiscalia demana una ordre de detenció internacional per a Puigdemont i els...

Ernesto Ekaizer

7

"Dempeus, amb determinació i fins a la victòria", la reacció de Junqueras al seu...

8

Acusen 'El Mundo' d'inventar-se una entrevista als sogres de Puigdemont

Àlex Gutiérrez

9

Un centenar d'intel·lectuals critiquen per carta la passivitat de la UE amb Catalunya

10

Londres intervé Irlanda del Nord per primer cop en una dècada

El + comentat

1

La jutge envia a presó mig Govern i veu el Procés com un pla delictiu

162 Comentaris

2

EN DIRECTE: La proclamació de la República i la resposta de l'Estat

137 Comentaris

3

La fiscalia demana una ordre de detenció internacional per a Puigdemont i els...

74 Comentaris

4

El PSC diu que l'empresonament dels consellers és una mesura "desproporcionada"...

93 Comentaris

5

A treballar per guanyar la llibertat

49 Comentaris

6

Les associacions de la Guàrdia Civil volen denunciar a Europa les condicions dels...

34 Comentaris

7

Jordi Ballart estripa el carnet del PSC i deixa l'alcaldia de Terrassa en...

24 Comentaris

8

Barcelona reconeix la legitimitat del Govern de Puigdemont

14 Comentaris

9

El Banc d'Espanya calcula que la incertesa política catalana tindrà un cost...

13 Comentaris

10

Què volen?

14 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El TC rebutja el recurs del Govern contra el 155

8 propostes per al cap de setmana

Els equips catalans d'hoquei patins debuten aquest cap de setmana a Europa

Els treballadors del Parlament ovacionen Forcadell a la seva arribada a la cambra catalana

Treballadors de 'House of cards' també denuncien Kevin Spacey

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència