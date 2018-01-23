Publicitat
Publicitat

Llarena rejects EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont to deny him formula to be sworn in

The Spanish judge believes that Puigdemont’s Denmark trip is a ruse to "evade" parliamentary rules

OT SERRA Madrid

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

Pablo Llarena has refused to issue a European arrest warrant against Carles Puigdemont so as not to hand him the possibility of being sworn in as president of Catalonia. The examining magistrate of the Spanish Supreme Court thus ratified the freedom of the Junts per Catalunya candidate to travel freely around the world except in Spain, where he would be arrested immediately and handed over to justice. Llarena believes that Puigdemont has traveled to Denmark to trigger the warrant requested by the Prosecutor, and thus be arrested, possibly imprisoned, which might allow him to insist on an arrangement that would permit him to be sworn in to office.

"Given the legal impossibility of opting for an investiture in absentia in Parliament, the provocation of a detention abroad is aimed at providing an opportunity for the accused to argue that his absence is not due to his free decision to be a fugitive from justice, but rather the consequence of a situation that is imposed on him", Llarena points out in his statement of findings. And he continues: "He is seeking to favor the unconstitutional and illegal strategy that he has undertaken, and also to force a context in which he could vote by proxy, as if he were in the same situation as those who are available to this court and whose freedom has been provisionally restricted. In this way, the deprivation of freedom would be instigated to achieve his investiture and the vote that he can not obtain by following parliamentary rules". Thus, Llarena believes that the measures of deprivation of freedom can not be deployed so as not "to facilitate his transgression and rupture".

The judge does not rule out the notion that Puigdemont might have travelled to Copenhagen “as an academic pursuit" but, given the circumstances, it "is not unreasonable to assume" that he would use the detention to later request an arrangement to be sworn in. Thus, the Spanish judge believes it appropriate to postpone the arrest of the JxCat candidate until there is a "time when constitutional order and parliamentary normality are not at risk due to a detention that would be logical in another context."

In his interlocutory statement, Llarena takes the opportunity to point out that he decided to withdraw European and international arrest warrants because the definitions of the crimes being investigated are not the same in all countries, but he does not attribute this to an "inadequacy" or "error " of the Spanish jurisdiction, but to the "logical differences" that different countries may have.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

PUBLICITAT

El + vist

1

La política catalana, en temps real

2

Puigdemont demana "diàleg" a Rajoy i diu que un referèndum a tot l'Estat podria...

3

Disparen trets de balí contra el menjador d’un veí de les Corts que té una...

4

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Puigdemont porta la iniciativa'

Antoni Bassas

5

'El Periódico' segueix esprement una nota dels Mossos malgrat admetre que és...

Àlex Gutiérrez

6

Llarena rebutja l'euroordre contra Puigdemont per evitar que busqui una fórmula...

7

La jutge tomba el recurs d'un sindicat contra el nomenament de Trapero com a...

8

Un empresari europeu compra la casa de Johan Cruyff, a Sarrià

9

Torrent proposa Puigdemont com a candidat i demana una reunió a Rajoy per...

10

Llarena ja té sobre la taula la petició de la fiscalia d'activar l'euroordre...

Ernesto Ekaizer

El + comentat

1

La política catalana, en temps real

63 Comentaris

2

Llarena rebutja l'euroordre contra Puigdemont per evitar que busqui una fórmula...

44 Comentaris

3

Puigdemont demana "diàleg" a Rajoy i diu que un referèndum a tot l'Estat podria...

46 Comentaris

4

El viatge inaugural de l'AVE Castelló-Madrid, interromput 22 minuts per una avaria

22 Comentaris

5

Rajoy no es reunirà amb Torrent per parlar d'una "il·legalitat flagrant"

41 Comentaris

6

'El Periódico' prepara un ERO per reduir el 45% de la massa salarial

22 Comentaris

7

El PSC avisa que recorrerà al TC per evitar la investidura de Puigdemont si...

15 Comentaris

8

Disparen trets de balí contra el menjador d’un veí de les Corts que té una...

19 Comentaris

9

Torrent proposa Puigdemont com a candidat i demana una reunió a Rajoy per...

14 Comentaris

10

Montoro promet apujar el sou als funcionaris sense tenir pressupostos

9 Comentaris

PUBLICITAT

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La malaltia de Parkinson obliga Neil Diamond a deixar els escenaris

Canvi de temps a partir de dijous

Llarena rejects EU arrest warrant against Puigdemont to deny him formula to be sworn in

"Viatge a enlloc", portada de l''Abc'

"La Justícia atorga la propietat de les murades d'Artà a l'Església davant l'Ajuntament", portada de 'Diario de Mallorca'

PUBLICITAT

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest fundacional | Qui som | Publicitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència