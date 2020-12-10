Mayor accused of corruption in the Sports Council of L'Hospitalet

Charges include embezzlement, malfeasance and nonfeasance

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Mayor of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Núria Marín, has gone from witness to being investigated for alleged corruption. The mayor of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat and president of the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), Núria Marín, left the police station of the National Police of La Verneda this Thursday as a defendant in the case of the Sports Council of L'Hospitalet. Specifically, for the alleged crimes of embezzlement, malfeasance and nonfeasance, as confirmed to ARA by municipal sources.

Marín, who is also president of the Diputació de Barcelona, testified as a witness before the economic crime unit (UDEF), has been in "technical detention" during the three hours that her statement lasted and, subsequently, she has been released as already investigated. The same sources explain that Marín, who is expected to make a public appearance today, is currently at the Town Hall.

As reported on Wednesday by Nació Digital, Marín was summoned to testify on the alleged misappropriation of subsidies within the Sports Council of L'Hospitalet, a case that in June resulted in the arrest of the deputy mayor and L'Hospitalet PSC first secretary, Cristian Alcázar, councillor Cristobal Plaza, and the director of the organisation, Eduard Galí. All of them were investigated for the crimes of embezzlement of public funds and false documentation, and were later released.

The PSC decided not to remove the councillors from their duties, arguing that it was necessary to wait until an oral trial was finally held, but Marín -who will also appear before Parliament's institutional affairs committee, despite the opposition from the Socialists- made clear her willingness to give "all the information" on the subject.

After learning that Marín is already formally under investigation, the PSC has asked to "respect the presumption of innocence" and has reasserted its "total confidence in the mayor" and president of the party. "Maximum collaboration with the justice system to get the facts as soon as possible", concluded the Party in a brief message on Twitter.

Contingut relacionat

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. La Rambla de Barcelona

    Barcelona calls for the reopening of shopping centres and the extension of the perimeter confinement to avoid crowding

  2. Vacunació a Moscou

    56 days of alcohol abstinence in order to be vaccinated in Russia

  3. Angela Merkel durant el seu discurs al Bundestag per demanar als alemanys que no es reuneixin per Nadal.

    Merkel asks Germans to stay home over Christmas: "The price of 590 dead a day is unacceptable"

El + vist

1

Mainat: "M'ho he anat prenent tot amb cert sentit de l'humor, però ja no en soc...

2

El Regne Unit desaconsella la vacuna de Pfizer a les persones amb historial...

3

L’incendi de Badalona s’acarnissa amb els més vulnerables

4

La cancellera Merkel i el dinar de Nadal

Antoni Bassas

5

El govern talla en sec el debat dels 4 dies laborables

6

'A la contra', per Ferreres 10/12/2020

Ferreres

7

Una Merkel emocionada demana quedar-se a casa per Nadal: "El preu de 590 morts al...

8

Científics catalans de 22 anys conquereixen Boston amb un sensor per regular la...

9

L'actriu Blanca Romero abandona l'obra de Rafael Amargo

10

El classisme de 'MasterChef celebrity'

Mònica Planas Callol

El + comentat

1

El rei emèrit paga 678.394 euros a Hisenda per evitar una investigació penal...

65 Comentaris

2

L’incendi de Badalona s’acarnissa amb els més vulnerables

27 Comentaris

3

L'independentisme acorda impulsar una llei d'amnistia al Congrés després del 14-F

20 Comentaris

4

10/12: Orgull de llengua

18 Comentaris

5

Multiprotesta escolar per exigir més contundència a Colau contra el trànsit

17 Comentaris

6

Contra el privilegi monolingüe, convivència multilingüe

16 Comentaris

7

Núria Marín no dimitirà pel cas de presumpta corrupció en què la investiga la...

14 Comentaris

8

Una Merkel emocionada demana quedar-se a casa per Nadal: "El preu de 590 morts al...

13 Comentaris

9

Científics catalans de 22 anys conquereixen Boston amb un sensor per regular la...

13 Comentaris

10

La CUP i Guanyem acosten posicions perquè Dolors Sabater sigui la cap de llista...

12 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La immunització global contra el covid, en perill per l'estratègia dels països rics

La Molly Bloom d'Ulisses després del #metoo

Acuerdo en la UE para desbloquear los fondos antipandemia

Merkel, et trobarem a faltar / Johnson, el compte enrere

Mor Richard Corben, mestre del còmic del terror i la ciència-ficció heroica