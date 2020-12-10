Mayor accused of corruption in the Sports Council of L'Hospitalet

The Mayor of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Núria Marín, has gone from witness to being investigated for alleged corruption. The mayor of L'Hospitalet de Llobregat and president of the Catalan Socialist Party (PSC), Núria Marín, left the police station of the National Police of La Verneda this Thursday as a defendant in the case of the Sports Council of L'Hospitalet. Specifically, for the alleged crimes of embezzlement, malfeasance and nonfeasance, as confirmed to ARA by municipal sources.

Marín, who is also president of the Diputació de Barcelona, testified as a witness before the economic crime unit (UDEF), has been in "technical detention" during the three hours that her statement lasted and, subsequently, she has been released as already investigated. The same sources explain that Marín, who is expected to make a public appearance today, is currently at the Town Hall.

As reported on Wednesday by Nació Digital, Marín was summoned to testify on the alleged misappropriation of subsidies within the Sports Council of L'Hospitalet, a case that in June resulted in the arrest of the deputy mayor and L'Hospitalet PSC first secretary, Cristian Alcázar, councillor Cristobal Plaza, and the director of the organisation, Eduard Galí. All of them were investigated for the crimes of embezzlement of public funds and false documentation, and were later released.

The PSC decided not to remove the councillors from their duties, arguing that it was necessary to wait until an oral trial was finally held, but Marín -who will also appear before Parliament's institutional affairs committee, despite the opposition from the Socialists- made clear her willingness to give "all the information" on the subject.

The presumption of innocence of all those involved must be respected and we reiterate our total confidence in the mayoress. - Socialists (PSC) /❤ (@socialistas_cat) December 10, 2020

After learning that Marín is already formally under investigation, the PSC has asked to "respect the presumption of innocence" and has reasserted its "total confidence in the mayor" and president of the party. "Maximum collaboration with the justice system to get the facts as soon as possible", concluded the Party in a brief message on Twitter.