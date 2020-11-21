Illa: "By May, a large portion of the population will be vaccinated"

Health Minister "worried" about possible Christmas outbreaks

2 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, assured this Saturday that this May "a big portion of the population will be vaccinated". According to Illa, once a "significant" percentage of the population has been vaccinated in spring, containment measures can be relaxed.

"We will move on to a different stage" of the pandemic, the minister said in an interview with Catalunya Ràdio, about the situation that will arise when the vaccinations are carried out. However, he has stated that "it will not mean that we will completely forget about the pandemic". This Tuesday, the Spanish government will present a vaccination plan so that the health services can start administering doses to citizens as soon as possible, once the vaccine is available.

Spanish government to approve coronavirus vaccination plan on Tuesday

Spanish government to approve coronavirus vaccination plan on Tuesday

Illa has ruled out making the vaccine mandatory, as experts believe it could be "counterproductive. "Experts will indicate who has to be vaccinated", he said, as well as the timing of vaccination, which will depend on the production of vaccine doses.

As for the upcoming Christmas holidays and the December bank holiday, Illa said he was "worried", since the government predicts an increase in mobility and social contacts. "We have to be very careful", he reminded citizens, since, in his opinion, "it would be wrong" to relax the security measures in view of the proximity of a hypothetical vaccine.  "Distance, hands, mask " and I would also add "ventilation", he stated.

The minister said that the autonomous communities are doing "a very remarkable job" on a health level and recalled that the second wave of contagion is affecting "the entire northern hemisphere", especially Europe and North America.

On the situation of the epidemic in Madrid, the minister added that the data from all the autonomous communities "is reliable" and that, in all territories, the situation is "very unstable". On the decrease in infections in the Spanish capital, despite having implemented less stable restrictions, Illa recalled that it suffered "very significant peaks" of infections before the rest of communities and that it spent "21 days with a very strict confinement" and "very drastic measures" that are now yielding results.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Un donostiarra de Vilassar

    A Donostia native from Vilassar

  2. El vicepresident, Pere Aragonès, i la consellera de la Presidència, Meritxell Budó, al ple del Parlament.

    Bars and restaurants will be able to open until 9.30 pm, with no limit on terrace capacity

  3. El prototip de vacuna per al covid-19 de Pfizer

    Pfizer requests emergency authorisation in the US for its vaccine

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

2

Què cuino aquest cap de setmana per llepar-me'n els dits? 10 receptes de foc lent

3

ERC pren distància respecte a JxCat i guanyaria les pròximes eleccions al Parlament

4

La imparable desertització econòmica del sud d’Espanya

5

Tornen els cribatges massius i Salut hi suma les farmàcies

6

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'La dissort de l'educació a Espanya'

Antoni Bassas

7

'A la contra', per Ferreres 21/11/2020

Ferreres

8

“Ens estimem l’escola”

9

Carta a Jeff Bezos: 'No he comprat mai a Amazon, però...'

Albert Om

10

La Generalitat desmantellarà el monument franquista de Tortosa aquest estiu

Sílvia Marimon

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

280 Comentaris

2

ERC pren distància respecte a JxCat i guanyaria les pròximes eleccions al Parlament

63 Comentaris

3

La proposta electoral del PSC per a la taula de diàleg: "Desenvolupar al màxim...

28 Comentaris

4

Una trentena de represaliats polítics impulsen una agrupació d'electors de cara...

19 Comentaris

5

Sánchez promet a Aragonès un pla de suport a la restauració que tindrà "especial...

18 Comentaris

6

Carta a Jeff Bezos: 'No he comprat mai a Amazon, però...'

17 Comentaris

7

Alerta davant l’oligopoli financer espanyol

17 Comentaris

8

“La depilació és una forma més de control dels cossos de les dones”

17 Comentaris

9

Aragonès és escollit candidat d'ERC a les eleccions del 14-F

16 Comentaris

10

Sànchez, Turull i Rull estudien querellar-se contra Marchena per un presumpte...

15 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Illa: "By May, a large portion of the population will be vaccinated"

El Barça esgota la Reial Societat (5-1)

'Tu cara me suena' torna després de l'aturada pel covid

El Govern ultima un nou mecanisme per concedir ajudes als autònoms amb un registre previ

Els Obama preparen una comèdia sobre la Casa Blanca per a Netflix