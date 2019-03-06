El Mundo wants Spain’s civil servants to be monolingual

260x366 'El Mundo', 05/03/2019 'El Mundo', 05/03/2019

"The government will pay more to civil servants who can speak co-official languages". Thus reads this morning’s headline in El Mundo [a Madrid-based daily] in an attempt to titillate the reader. Although monolingual employees’ pay will remain the same, the newspaper angrily declares that "it will financially penalize civil servants who only speak Spanish". The article makes it clear, however, that it is a bonus for employees whose job involves dealing with the public. The bonus is evidence of the fact that the Spanish administration is unable to serve the public in their own language in the Spanish government’s offices in the autonomous communities. But even this bothers El Mundo. And it gets angry because someone has decided that it’s necessary to invest money (without "penalizing" anyone) in order to resolve this contradiction.