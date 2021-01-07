Municipal lockdown and shops closed on weekends: what measures come into effect from January 7 on

The government announced that it is resticting measures to curb the coronavirus. We make a detailed summary of the restrictions, which will come into effect on January 7 and will be extended for ten days:

Mobility

It is not possible to leave one's municipality from Monday to Sunday, if it is not for work or school, until January 17. La Cerdanya and Ripollès regions will pass from perimetral lockdown to municipal lockdown.

Commerce

Shopping centres and shops which are over 400 square metres are closed from Monday to Friday, but at weekends all establishments must be closed, unless they are essential, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, which will remain open.

Meetings

A maximum of 6 people from two different bubbles are allowed to meet.

Curfew

The night curfew is maintained at 10 pm.

Sport

Gyms and indoor sporting facilities are closed, but outdoor facilities are kept open with a 50% capacity and swimming pools with a 30% capacity. The non-professional sports calendar is suspended.

Leisure

Leisure activities are suspended and extra-curricular activities are limited to support groups.

Bars and restaurants

The hospitality industry maintains the time slots from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Culture

Auditoriums, theatres, cinemas, and concert halls are kept open with a 50% capacity, as long as they do not exceed 1,000 people.

Religious events

Religious ceremonies also maintain their 30% capacity with a limit of 1,000 people.