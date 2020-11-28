LA GOVERNABILITAT DE L’ESTAT
Sanchez puts the legislature back on track together with the investiture block
He gives a boost to the coalition with Iglesias but maintains the intention of looking for Arrimadas
At the end of August, the Finance Ministry team assumed that the state budgets would be approved with Ciudadanos. Pedro Sanchez began the political course by meeting with their leader, Ines Arrimadas, before meeting with the ERC spokesman in Madrid, Gabriel Rufian. At that time, the Spanish president conveyed to the Republicans that Cs would accept anything from him. The price of the budgets was very low, but ERC decided to play: the pandemic had moved the election scenario slightly away. The end has been visualized this week thanks to an agreement with ERC and the PNB (the Basque National Party), and EH Bildu's yes to the accounts, which has led to a no from Ciudadanos. Sanchez puts the legislature back on track with the investiture block and gives a boost to the coalition with Podemos, but maintains the intention to continue looking for Arrimadas.
Having new budgets in their pockets, and more so in a context of serious crisis due to the pandemic, is a ball of oxygen for the Moncloa, which insists on a long term of office: until 2023. For two years, Sánchez has survived with extended budgets from Mariano Rajoy's time, even creating ministries like Science and Equality, which had no budget at all. These accounts, according to the Finance Ministry, will be the cornerstone of the legislature. But this does not imply that the support that will make them prosper will be maintained until the end. Despite the election of the ERC route for now, the Spanish president is not giving up on Ciudadanos.
PSOE sectors are warning of the electoral "wear and tear" that comes with meeting the demands of Unidas Podemos. Despite the fact that the budgets were initially designed to please Ciudadanos - which has remained in the equation until a week before they moved on to the final debate in Congress, before reaching the Senate - the lilac party has generated a huge communication campaign over the last few months. The latest example is Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos' commitment to extend the anti-eviction moratorium after pressure from Second Vice President Pablo Iglesias.
A government crisis?
The PNB spokesman in Congress, Aitor Esteban, predicted yesterday, in an interview in Euskadi Irratia, that Sánchez will finish his mandate thanks to these accounts. However, he predicted a change in the dynamics of the coalition government, because the PSOE will no longer be "so linked" to Unidas Podemos during the upcoming months. Moreover, he added that the Socialists will seek other majorities once the 2021 accounts are approved - the final plenary session in Congress, when they return from the Senate, will be on December 29th.
From Podemos they admit that they will have to lower the pressure from January onwards, also to avoid the erosion of the coalition, reports Ot Serra. The last few days have once again brought the sound of a possible government crisis. Sanchez ruled it out last Sunday. After the budgets, a very parliamentary stage is in sight, with the debate of significant laws such as the euthanasia law, the sexual freedom law - which implies explicit consent for relationships - and the climate change law, now that the approval in Congress of the education reform has taken place.
However, the Moncloa also foresees having to face a serious economic crisis. The European funds for reconstruction may end up bringing conditions, and that is why the government looks to the right. Ciudadanos' route is not dead, together with the PNB and the four PDECat members - who have not yet confirmed what they will vote for regarding the budgets -, and some members of the mixed group.
The main budget counterparts
ERC
The agreement with Esquerra is the one that has generated the most controversy, above all because of the commitment to eliminate fiscal dumping from Madrid. Beyond this, which has outraged the PP, the Republicans agreed to increase transfers and investments in Catalunya up to a total of 2,339.4 million euros. It is a 17,2% of what the communities will receive, 0,7 points more than what was initially predicted.
PNB
The highlight of the agreement between the PNB and the PSOE for the state budget is not to touch the diesel tax rebate that the Treasury initially wanted to reduce. Furthermore, the Basque nationalists agreed that the Donostian land where the army barracks are located, in Loiola, will be transferred to the City Council and can be used for other purposes. There will also be investment in renewables and innovation.
EH Bildu
The abertzale formation has managed to get an amendment to allocate EUR 10 million to the aeronautical sector. Additionally, three million will be allocated to a plan to reactivate the eastern Pyrenees of Navarre, and 48 million to modernise a railway line between Irun and Brinkola, in Guipuzcoa. In addition, the agreement to extend the ban on evictions was endorsed.
Plural and mixed group
Sánchez has the vote of Compromís thanks to the investments in infrastructures and Valencian cultural institutions. The PDECat is debating the vote of its four MPs, and conditions it to the increase in investment, more competences in universities and infrastructures, and placing Catalunya as a "pioneer region" in innovation.