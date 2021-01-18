Elections

Sanchez will avoid dealing with the pardons before May elections

The cancellation of 14 February changes Spanish government's plans, which wants to keep the debate on pardons out of the election campaign

2 min. Madrid / Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

At the end of 2020 Spanish president Pedro Sánchez opened the door to a pardon for political prisoners and postponing the reform of the crime of sedition. "We must overcome disastrous times," he said from the Moncloa during the assessment of the first year of the legislature. But the third wave of the coronavirus and the government's decision to postpone the Catalan elections until 30 May have completely disrupted the Spanish government's plans for Catalonia.With the process at a bureaucratic standstill, the executive hoped it would not have to voice its opinion until after the 14 February elections.

However, after the elections have been postponed until May, Sánchez will have a harder time dealing with the issue before the elections. In any case, the Socialists believe that it is vital to divert the Independence bid from the electoral pre-campaign and that for this reason pardons for jailed pro-independence leaders have been kicked into the long grass. The Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, in an interview on Radio 4 and La 2, considered it "difficult" to resolve the pardon of the political prisoners before the Catalans vote, even if that is in May.

The Madrid press has speculated in recent days that the postponement of the elections could allow the imprisoned pro-independence leaders to run in the May elections. But the Spanish government believes that the deadlines are impossible to meet and recalls that some reports are yet to be completed. ERC also dismiss such rumours: they don't know what may happen, but they strongly doubt pardons will arrive before the elections. Moreover, they are convinced that pardons will only be partial: the politicians would allowed out of prison but in no case to stand as candidates, reports Quim Bertomeu.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Diverses persones passejant pel centre de Barcelona

    Hospitals near second wave peak with 2,809 admissions for covid-19

  2. Sergi Mingote

    Sergi Mingote dies after K2 accident

  3. L'Esteve Font, un usuari de 93 anys de la residencia Gent Gran de Creu de Palau de Girona, en el moment de rebre la vacuna contra el covid-19. Imatge del 27 de desembre del 2020

    Spanish Health Minister forecasts "70% of the population will be vaccinated by summer"

El + vist

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

2

Anar a viure al poble amb menys habitants de Catalunya

3

Famílies de la Vall de Boí deixen de portar els fills a classe com a protesta per...

4

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

5

Jennifer Aniston, criticada durament per un adorn nadalenc que ironitza amb la...

6

Confinament municipal i comerç tancat el cap de setmana: què es pot fer i què no...

7

Un Quatre Llaunes deixa en evidència un SUV modern en ple temporal de neu

8

L’‘APM?’ s’estavella

Mònica Planas Callol

9

“Hauria pogut vendre 1.000 tortells de Reis gràcies al premi, però no els hauria...

10

El Corte Inglés de Francesc Macià diu adeu després de 28 anys

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre les vacunes, restriccions i tota...

292 Comentaris

2

Joan Tardà: “Repetir la fórmula de govern només JxCat-ERC seria un fracàs”

98 Comentaris

3

La decadència enyorada

95 Comentaris

4

El PSC s’encomana a Salvador Illa per intentar guanyar el 14-F

93 Comentaris

5

La falta de neveres i la inacció els festius frena el ritme de vacunació

92 Comentaris

6

Pauline Harmange: "Els homes en general no són admirables i no intentaré més...

92 Comentaris

7

El trumpisme assalta el Capitoli

90 Comentaris

8

Inés Arrimadas fitxa com a número dos per Barcelona Anna Grau, líder de SCC a Madrid

85 Comentaris

9

El Govern aïlla els municipis durant deu dies després de Reis

83 Comentaris

10

Lorena Roldán deixa Cs i se suma al projecte del PP a Catalunya

80 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El baile de sillas resitúa el espacio unionista

Government has collected only 5% fines for breaking restrictions between March and June

Illa obre la porta a ampliar l'horari del toc de queda a les 20 h

Catalonia will receive 30,000 vaccines from Pfizer, half the expected

Mor el compositor Josep Maria Mestres Quadreny als 91 anys