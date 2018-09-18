UN: Spain should prosecute Franco regime criminals

"There is no impediment to try and convict those responsible"

EUROPA PRESS Madrid

Twitter Facebook 0
Google Plus Linked In
Mes

0 Comments Send friend Print

The United Nations (UN) Special Rapporteur for the promotion of truth, justice, reparation, and the guarantee of non-repetition, Argentinean Fabián Salvioli, described the decision to exhume dictator Francisco Franco from the Valle de los Caídos (Valley of the Fallen) as "positive", and urged the government of PM Pedro Sánchez to take more steps in defense of the victims of the dictatorship. He said this in a statement to journalists at the doors of the Spanish parliament, where he was accompanied by the parliamentary groups of Podemos, ERC, and the PNB, as well as Compromís and EH Bildu.

Salvioli stressed that the exhumation of the dictator is "a positive step" and recalled that his predecessor in office, Colombian Pablo de Greiff, had already pointed out in his previous visit to Spain in 2014 that steps needed to be taken in this direction to, among other things, give new meaning to the Valle de los Caídos so that it does not continue to be a "shameful" monument for victims of the Franco regime.

But it is a step, according to Salvioli, that must be "continued" in other areas, which include the need to make "full reparations" to all victims, "to avoid getting in the way of" the complaints being filed in others countries such as Argentina, and to comply with the obligation to extradite or prosecute those responsible for violations of human rights committed during the dictatorship.

"There is no impediment"

"There is no impediment in national or international law to try and convict those responsible [for the crimes of the Franco regime]," said the UN rapporteur before meeting with the lower chamber’s intergroup on historical memory.

Salvioli also attended Congress on Tuesday to give a lecture on the situation of impunity for the crimes of the dictatorship and the Civil War in Spain in relation to the directives that the previous UN rapporteur, Pablo de Greiff, had delivered to the Mariano Rajoy government four years earlier.

His intention, according to the media, is to "cooperate" on the subject of historical memory to emphasize the measures that Spain must take to guarantee memory, justice, reparations, and non-repetition guarantees to victims of the dictatorship.

Etiquetes

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

El + vist

1

'A la contra', per Ferreres

Ferreres

2

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Aznar i la mentida de la violència'

Antoni Bassas

3

Aznar engega el ventilador i es nega a demanar perdó per la corrupció del PP

4

Què tenen aquestes motxilles que ens han fet embogir?

Thais Gutiérrez

5

Cara a cara tens entre Aznar i Rufián, amb acusacions creuades de “colpista”

6

“S’ha d’explicar a l’escola que la regla no ha de fer mal”

7

Moren dos jugadors d'handbol de 19 anys vinculats al Fraikin Granollers en un...

8

Assassinada als Estats Units la golfista cantàbrica Celia Barquín

9

La líder de Cs a Barcelona tenia al currículum un màster i un postgrau que no ha fet

10

Borrell diu que la imatge exterior de l’Estat està “seriosament danyada” per la...

El + comentat

1

Borrell diu que la imatge exterior de l’Estat està “seriosament danyada” per la...

54 Comentaris

2

L'exministre Carlos Solchaga diu que els pensionistes no han pagat "ni la meitat...

25 Comentaris

3

L'anàlisi d'Antoni Bassas: 'Aznar i la mentida de la violència'

11 Comentaris

4

La líder de Cs a Barcelona tenia al currículum un màster i un postgrau que no ha fet

27 Comentaris

5

Aznar engega el ventilador i es nega a demanar perdó per la corrupció del PP

28 Comentaris

6

La Fundación Franco ja ha presentat la querella contra Wyoming

7 Comentaris

7

El PP s’obre ara a reformar la Constitució pels aforaments

11 Comentaris

8

Moren dos jugadors d'handbol de 19 anys vinculats al Fraikin Granollers en un...

5 Comentaris

9

Cunillera avisa que l'Estat recorrerà la reobertura de les delegacions "si...

10 Comentaris

10

Cara a cara tens entre Aznar i Rufián, amb acusacions creuades de “colpista”

13 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

Edició de les 23.00 de l'ARA

Valverde: “Tenir Messi dona pau”

“Sort que la Dolors i jo ens teníem l’una a l’altra”

Aznar: “No era la meva boda”

"El tràfic de menors també passa per l’aeroport del Prat", portada de l'ARA

ara.cat

© ARA Manifest | Publicitat | Qui som | Privacitat | Avís legal | Contacte | Generalitat de Catalunya Departament de la Presidència