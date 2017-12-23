Spain’s Supreme Court indicts more independence leaders, including former Catalan president Artur Mas

Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena has indicted former Catalan president Artur Mas, ERC Secretary-General Marta Rovira, former CUP MPs Mireia Boya and Anna Gabriel, PDECat general coordinator Marta Pascal and Neus Lloveras, the chair of Catalonia’s Association of Municipalities for Independence (AMI). They all face charges of rebellion.

The investigating judge believes that these top party and parliamentary leaders, as well as the pro-independence grassroots groups, attended meetings where they allegedly “plotted the breakaway process currently being investigated, as proven by the personal diary seized during the search of Josep Maria Jové’s home”. The newly indicted Catalan leaders will be served a court summons this Friday.

In his interlocutory statement, judge Llarena refers back to the Guardia Civil’s report on EnfoCATs (a Catalan government dossier they seized) to prove the ties of the newly-indicted leaders with the independence process. However, the judge has asked the Guardia Civil to single out the “objective” actions of every individual whose name appears in their report. Now Llarena believes that “there are several elements which could confirm the contents of this dossier [EnfoCats]”. Llarena argues that “all of them would appear to have played a major role in lending political support to drive the independence process through parliamentary and executive actions”, referring to the Guardia Civil report that lists the alleged members of the strategic and executive independence committees.

The number of people charged with rebellion has now risen to 28, seventeen of whom were elected members of parliament last Thursday. Four are in remand, five in exile and the others were released on bail. These are their names:

Members of the Catalan government (14):

Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras, Raül Romeva, Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Dolors Bassa, Carles Mundó, Meritxell Borràs, Joaquim Forn, Santi Vila, Clara Ponsatí, Toni Comín, Lluís Puig and Meritxell Serret.

Members of the parliament’s Board (6):

Carme Forcadell, Lluís Corominas, Lluís Guinó, Anna Simó, Ramona Barrufet and Joan Josep Nuet.

Parliamentary groups and political parties (5):

Artur Mas, Marta Pascal, Marta Rovira, Anna Gabriel and Mireia Boya.

Grassroots pro-independence platforms (3):

Jordi Cuixart, Jordi Sànchez and Neus Lloveras.

On December 11 this newspaper reported that judge Llarena would indict a number of people for rebellion, including Marta Rovira and Anna Gabriel, after the Catalan elections on December 21.