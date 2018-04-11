Publicitat
Tarragona woman questioned for hanging a banner against the police on her balcony and publishing it on the web

She has been charged with a hate crime and must appear in Tarragona Court 2 on Wednesday

CNA Tarragona

A woman from Tarragona will be questioned in court for hanging a banner on her own balcony which read: “Police, go home". The woman took a photo of the façade of her building showing banner and posted it on social networks with the message "A thousand eyes are watching you, we will not let you hurt us".

She has posted a message on Twitter in which she explains: "On Wednesday April 11 at 10:00 a.m. I have to appear in Court Number 2. The police have reported me for a hate crime after hanging this banner and tweeting about it. I guess I’m lucky I don’t know how to rap” (1). Messages of support for her have also appeared on the web, encouraging people to accompany her to court.

________
(1) Translator’s note:

A number of hip-hop artists have recently been convicted in Spain for lyrics and/or Twitter posts that were deemed to be offensive.

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

El Sevilla busca la gesta a Munic i el Reial Madrid segellar la feina

Un detingut i un ferit en una baralla amb ganivets llargs al Raval

Un Dzeko gegantí destrossa la fiabilitat culer

El comiat que Iniesta no s’havia imaginat mai

Sergio Busquets: “El cop més dur que he rebut al Barça”

