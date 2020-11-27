Good theocracy, bad theocracy

It is hard to fathom why for the West there are good dictatorships and bad dictatorships, or friendly theocracies and enemy theocracies, but geostrategic debts can become inscrutable. This is the case of Saudi Arabia and Iran, the two great enemies in the permanent cold war for the control of the Muslim world. The first, privileged partners of the United States, lead the Sunni block and the second ones the Shia crescent. The bitter competition between these two fearsome and opposing forces is capable of working the most unsuspected miracles, such as Israel's rapprochement to Riyadh, but the internal workings of their dictatorial regimes are sometimes stubbornly similar.

Despite the bad international image created by the United States and fuelled by the world press, the regime in Tehran is incomparably more liberal than its Saudi antagonist. Women study, vote, drive, exercise and even protest in the streets, while in the Saudi kingdom they are eternal minors. Both share, however, an inordinate penchant for imprisoning anyone who smells of opposition or whose detention could serve their interests, as do other dictatorships such as China or North Korea, where kidnap diplomacy has been a constant for years.

This week, British-Australian university professor Kylie Moore-Gilbert was released after spending 804 days in an Iranian prison, sentenced to 10 years in jail for espionage. Gilbert was exchanged for three Iranians kindly described by the ayatollahs' regime as "Iranian economic activists". In fact, they are three individuals connected to an attempted bombing in Thailand in 2012, according to Bangkok, aimed at killing Israeli diplomats. One of them was sentenced to life in prison, another to 15 years. Australia has declined to comment on the controversial exchange, but the Thai press reports that the Iranians left Bangkok on board a plane registered to an Australian security company.

You cannot ask the Iranian or Saudi theocracy to respect the most basic rights or logical behaviour