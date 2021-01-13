Trump: a danger to the USA and the world

Congress begins second impeachment process against the incumbent

The sentence was pronounced this Wednesday by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, at the beginning of the debate on the second impeachment against Donald Trump: "He has to go. He is a clear danger to the nation." And it should still be added that, after the assault on the Capitol, he is a danger to the whole world. Therefore, this second impeachment process, although it does not have an immediate practical effect because on January 20th Joe Biden will become the new president, is more than justified because it will prevent him from running for the elections in 2024.

What is happening in the last few hours in the Republican Party is especially significant, as the monolithic support given to Donald Trump so far is beginning to crack. A dozen Republican congressmen have voted in favour of the impeachment, and the leader of the Grand Old Party in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, has leaked to the press that he would not mind if this impeachment were to succeed because it would be a way to rid themselves of Trump's long shadow for the next four years. A key figure in Trump's term, his vice president Mike Pence, is also beginning to distance himself from his superior, especially after the insults he received for having validated Biden's victory in the Senate on the day of the Trumpian insurrection.

Even so, all these gestures come late, very late. The Republican Party is now trying to distance itself from the monster they have created and behind which they had paraded in an obedient and uncritical manner with very few exceptions such as Mitt Romney or the late John McCain. For four years they have been playing with fire and in the end they got burnt. Confident that Trump was a winning card, they did not mind seeing him degrade institutions and endanger basic principles of democracy, such as respect for the law or freedom of the press. They did not realise that they were digging their own grave, that by giving wings to populism and extremism, to the megalomania of a nefarious character such as Trump, they were dragging their country into the mud and, worse still, into the most appalling ridicule of the last century.

The ultraconservative drift of the Republican Party has been such that right now George Bush Jr. appears to us as a moderate voice, as does that of the former governor of California and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is possible, however, that Trump has worked as a vaccine, since the nightmare of his term in office has served to awaken the political consciousness of many minority Americans who have felt threatened and who until now had not participated in politics. The election of the first black senator and the first Jewish senator in the southern state of Georgia is a good indication of how the correlation of demographic forces is changing. The United States will cease to be a white-majority country within a few years, and this will have enormous consequences on the political ground. And a few Republicans have seen that unless they force a change of direction in their party, they will be condemned to irrelevance.

