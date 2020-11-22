Youngsters and labour: a difficult duality to pair

34% of workers between 16 and 24 years old are unemployed

3 min. Barcelona Traduccions: Cat Cas Eng

If, in a favourable economic context, the youth unemployment rate is already double than that of the overall population in any European country, with the outbreak of the covid crisis the incorporation of young people into the world of work has become a real odyssey. "They have a real problem because the labour market is practically at a standstill, there is no type of temporary contract, let alone indefinite one", warns Jordi García, professor of labour law at the University of Barcelona (UB).

The data is unquestionable: there are currently 105,500 young people between the ages of 16 and 24 in Catalonia who are unemployed, according to the latest survey of the active population (EPA). This is 22,100 more than when the pandemic began. In other words, one in three of the workers in this age group is unemployed (34%), when in the first quarter of the year, when the coronavirus outbreak occured, this percentage was 28% - only a year ago it stood at 23%. Another example of the fact that the doors to the labour market are practically locked are the jobs that are to be created for this Christmas campaign, and which are normally occupied by young people. According to a study by the consultancy firm Randstad, 42,320 contracts will be generated in Catalonia, a figure that represents 38% fewer contracts than in the same period in 2019 - which means returning to the level of 2015.

Will last week's vaccine announcements reactivate the working world? For Garcia, recovery will be slower than it is being reported. "Until consumption is increased this will not occur, because the Catalan economy depends mainly on services and tourism", he clarifies.

Two generations looking for work

In this regard, he warns that the generation that is now trying to enter the labour market will face two major problems. The first is that those who have finished their studies last year will lose this year, and when work is reactivated the companies will penalize them for this halt. That is why Garcia recommends the group to continue training even with complementary activities. "It is the only way to be more valuable for a job when everything goes back to normal", he defends.

The other problem is that, if it is confirmed that the recovery is slow, the promotion that finished studying last year will accumulate at the gates of the labor market together with the generation that finishes this year, and therefore it will be harder to find work.

Within pessimism, however, the University of Barcelona professor reminds us that this is not the first crisis that has occurred in the last two decades. "We always end up overcoming them, however, we do not know when", he concludes.

Comparteix a facebook Comparteix a twitter

More content

  1. Un grup d’alumnes del Col·legi Claret de Barcelona durant el debat sobre com afronten la pandèmia.

    An hour-long debate with "the generation that no one cares for"

  2. Una foto històrica del monument franquista

    The Generalitat will dismantle the Franco monument in Tortosa this summer

  3. Gloria Arbones dinamitza el debat sobre la pandèmia i el confinament amb alumnes d'arreu del món

    "It's when we talk about measures and not the pandemic that there are differences between countries"

El + vist

1

La imparable desertització econòmica del sud d’Espanya

2

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

3

Què es pot fer i què no en cada fase de la desescalada a Catalunya?

4

El Govern rectifica el DOGC i les sales de concerts podran reobrir finalment a...

5

Què cuino aquest cap de setmana per llepar-me'n els dits? 10 receptes de foc lent

6

Joves saharauis catalans se’n van a la guerra

7

ERC pren distància respecte a JxCat i guanyaria les pròximes eleccions al Parlament

8

Antoni Vila Casas: “Catalunya no té futur amb Espanya“

9

Carta a Jeff Bezos: 'No he comprat mai a Amazon, però...'

Albert Om

10

Agents de la Guàrdia Urbana de Barcelona disparen a un home que hauria intentat...

El + comentat

1

Coronavirus a Catalunya: l'última hora sobre la desescalada, en directe

280 Comentaris

2

ERC pren distància respecte a JxCat i guanyaria les pròximes eleccions al Parlament

66 Comentaris

3

La proposta electoral del PSC per a la taula de diàleg: "Desenvolupar al màxim...

31 Comentaris

4

Carta a Jeff Bezos: 'No he comprat mai a Amazon, però...'

28 Comentaris

5

Què es pot fer i què no en cada fase de la desescalada a Catalunya?

28 Comentaris

6

“La depilació és una forma més de control dels cossos de les dones”

28 Comentaris

7

Aragonès és escollit candidat d'ERC a les eleccions del 14-F

23 Comentaris

8

Salvador Illa: “La pandèmia no ha dissolt el problema català, continua existint”

22 Comentaris

9

Una trentena de represaliats polítics impulsen una agrupació d'electors de cara...

22 Comentaris

10

Sánchez promet a Aragonès un pla de suport a la restauració que tindrà "especial...

19 Comentaris

A la portada de l'Ara.cat

La pandèmia posa fi als arbitratges casolans a Europa

To sow salt

Rull amb Calvet i Costa amb Borràs: diumenge de mítings telemàtics dels candidats de Junts

"Ai las", it is wise to be prudent

"Necessito el futbol tant com menjar"